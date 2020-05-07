East Moline opts for no principal and no interest on long ago Hope Creek liens

For the most part, the final vote did not surprise him, he said, before quickly adding, “I was surprised that they modified the motion not to accept any pay for it. I was really surprised at that.”

But when things were put to him in a financial explanation in another email from Maxeiner on Thursday afternoon, even he seemed to have no problem with the final outcome.

“When I saw that we were going to get $217,244 (estimated amount of tax revenue from the Hope Creek land), that we (the city) get to keep all of it until it gets out of the TIF arrangement, why isn’t that enough money for this deal?”

The financial numbers were what he wanted all along, he said.

“I asked for the numbers in the first meeting,” Toppert said. “The whole presentation was confusing. The reasons that they were giving the council that (the liens) were expired, that we’re going to lose the deal, that they helped us out with the Carpenter’s Council, those things were confusing. I couldn’t see where that stuff entitled us to nothing in this deal.”

“The very first meeting if they had put that out that we were going to get $217,000, and it was going to be all of the (city’s), I would have said that’s fine. I would have had no problem with all of this. Isn't it a shame that instead of giving us the numbers, they gave us a flawed opinion by an attorney.”

