East Moline opts for no principal and no interest on long ago Hope Creek liens

It’s over. The controversial ordinance may have been rewritten twice Thursday night at a short special meeting of the East Moline City Council, but in the end the City Council opted to take no principal on the original liens and no interest money, either. The principal on the two utility liens in original form were for $11,242.51 and compounded interest was said to have totaled more than $200,000.
But East Moline will receive none of that. Still, simple math may have been the deciding factor for the property on 4343-Kennedy Drive, which also happens to be Hope Creek Cares Center.
So the lien issue no longer stands in the way of a potential sale of Hope Creek Care Center to Aperion Cares by Rock Island County.
A letter from county board chairman Richard H. Brunk may have done the trick. Mayor Reggie Freeman made sure everyone had received a copy of the letter at the meeting, conducted remotely because of Gov. JB Pritzker’s guidelines.
In the letter, Brunk said the county board would not pay the principal on the liens, that they were not collectable. He also noted that East Moline would receive about $45,000 annually from the sale.
“With the sale of the property, it is estimated that it will generate over $300,000 per year going forward,” he wrote. “Estimates are that East Moline City coffers will see $45,000 per year, in addition to the even larger amount that will go to help fund public schools in East Moline. Clearly an unimpeded sale of the property is in the best interests of all county taxpayers, including the residents of East Moline.”
The resulting vote on the revised ordinance was 5-2 in favor of receiving no interest or principal on the liens. The two no votes were Aldermen Larry Toppert and J.R. Rico.
Alderwoman Jayne O’Brien, who had claimed her no vote was not heard or tallied correctly at the April 20 council meeting, also conducted remotely (and which would have made the vote a 3-3-1 tie), voted in favor of the final ordinance where no money was to be directly received because of the liens, which had been on the property since 1984. She could not be reached for comment after the meeting.
“I don’t know what swayed them, but that (letter) perhaps did it,” City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said after the meeting. “I think there was a concern that without waiving those liens or complicating the closing that it might delay it, and there would be a loss of revenue there. That concern probably rose to the top tonight and probably encouraged that action.”
There was no actual discussion by alderman on the issue.
“There was nothing I could say that was going to be new,” said Toppert, who had been in favor of collecting the liens plus interest and had done a lot of research on the validity of the liens. “One week I talked to all the aldermen except (Maria) Tapia. The next week I gave my (research documents) to (city attorney) Lincoln Scott and even Maxeiner. I had tried to establish my thought on the whole process, and it didn’t work out.”
For the most part, the final vote did not surprise him, he said, before quickly adding, “I was surprised that they modified the motion not to accept any pay for it. I was really surprised at that.”
But when things were put to him in a financial explanation in another email from Maxeiner on Thursday afternoon, even he seemed to have no problem with the final outcome.
“When I saw that we were going to get $217,244 (estimated amount of tax revenue from the Hope Creek land), that we (the city) get to keep all of it until it gets out of the TIF arrangement, why isn’t that enough money for this deal?”
The financial numbers were what he wanted all along, he said.
“I asked for the numbers in the first meeting,” Toppert said. “The whole presentation was confusing. The reasons that they were giving the council that (the liens) were expired, that we’re going to lose the deal, that they helped us out with the Carpenter’s Council, those things were confusing. I couldn’t see where that stuff entitled us to nothing in this deal.”
“The very first meeting if they had put that out that we were going to get $217,000, and it was going to be all of the (city’s), I would have said that’s fine. I would have had no problem with all of this. Isn't it a shame that instead of giving us the numbers, they gave us a flawed opinion by an attorney.”
