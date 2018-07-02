Mexicans in the Quad-Cities may not all support their native country’s newly elected president, and they still may be grieving their national soccer team’s loss to Brazil on Monday in the FIFA World Cup. But two East Moline boys are bringing a taste of their culture here this summer most everyone can get behind: authentic Mexican Popsicles, also known as “paletas” in Spanish.
With help and guidance from their English language teacher Margarita Mojica and several generous community members, Glenview Middle School students Jesús Gutierrez, 13, and Sergio Garcia, 12, are selling fruit-flavored frozen treats from a pedal-powered trike. By doing so, they will become two of the first established “paleteros” — Spanish for mobile ice pop vendors — in the area.
The aspiring entrepreneurs are on a mission to sell close to 2,000 frosty desserts this summer at $2 a pop. This is not a typical enterprise, though. Jesús and Sergio hope to raise at least $1,600 each to pay for their respective spots on a class trip next June to Washington, D.C. They officially kick off their venture Wednesday on 15th Avenue in East Moline at the 60th annual AMVETS 4th of July Parade.
Students first laughed at the idea this spring when it was suggested as a fundraising project during a brainstorming session in Mojica’s class. “We imagined the kids out in the neighborhoods, pedaling and screaming out, ‘paletas! paletas!’” Mojica said. But when they realized the shortage or nonexistence of paleteros in East Moline and the Quad-Cities, plus an interest from customers, they saw an opportunity to corner the market. Their Facebook group, East Moline Paletero Project: D.C. Bound, now has 450-plus members.
“I really wanted to go to D.C., and this was my only chance,” Jesús said last week after assembling their commercial cargo cart. “We’re excited, happy, all those good feelings.”
A smiling Sergio, the shyer and shorter of the two boys, nodded in agreement. They both have learned a lot in the last month, from introducing themselves with solid eye contact and a firm handshake to working with tools in a garage.
"They’re not waiting for this bike to be built," Mojica said. "They’ve been putting the work in; they’re part of the bike."
Mechanic Abel Zertuche, who owns Zertuche One Stop Auto Repair in East Moline, taught the boys how to sand their rig, among other technical skills. He worked 35 years at the John Deere North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan. When he was about the same age as Jesús and Sergio, Zertuche dropped out of school. However, a mentor offered him a job as an incentive to stay in school, and Zertuche jumped on it. He shared his personal story with the boys.
“Somebody made a difference in my life, and I think I’m paying it forward,” Zertuche said. “I like to help out people, especially the kids.”
Earlier this month, Jesús and Sergio met with Greg Aguilar of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce to learn about business management.
Mojica’s former students are pitching in, too. Imad Majid, whose family moved to East Moline from Morocco, now works as a flight readiness technician for Boeing Co. in South Carolina. He donated $400 for startup costs.
Glenview alumnus Daniel Calderon, who runs D&K Bicycle Customs with Kayne Debrobander, painted the three-wheeler. “Ms. Mojica helped get me started on what I like to do, and I just thought it would be good to give back to the community,” Calderon said.
Feeling inspired, José Nuñez, a maintenance engineer at John Deere Davenport Works, and his friend, Gerardo Velazquez, contributed and rehabbed the set of wheels customers will see the boys riding.
The owner of Paleteria Y Dulceria San Jose in Moline connected Jesús and Sergio with his wholesale supplier in Chicago. The students recently received delivery of 1,400 La Real Michoacana Popsicles, the “most recognized and popular brand in Mexico,” Mojica said.
Country Style Ice Cream in East Moline is storing the goods in its freezer. On Monday, the boys hosted a soft opening for their business outside the shop, selling 10 unique flavors: pecan, coconut, rice pudding, milk-based strawberry, cookies and cream, bubblegum, lime, mango with chili, water-based strawberry and tamarind.
Cristina Sánchez-López, owner of Country Style in East Moline and Davenport, does not view the paleteros as competition.
“It’s for a good cause,” she said, noting the partnership’s cross-promotional perks. “It’s going to benefit them in the long run.”
Mojica, who is approaching her 23rd year at Glenview, called the public's response "beautiful."
"I'm so grateful to them for giving back," she said. "We live in a caring community."
When Jesús and Sergio have the ability to help others someday, Mojica hopes they follow suit.