Try 1 month for 99¢
UTHS
Buy Now

Police on scene at UTHS. Parents are standing across the street in the parking lot of Walgreens

United Township High School was placed on lockdown this morning after receiving a threat for the second time in less than a week.

On August 17 at 8:42 a.m, East Moline police received a phone call from a male  who conveyed a threat to the student body at United Township High School.

East Moline Police Department responded to the high school while school administration locked down the building and began implementing school safety procedures. At 10:30 a.m. the school resumed normal operations and the lockdown was lifted.

Investigators traced the incoming call and tied the account to a known subject in Hagen, Germany. The case has been turned over to the FBI for further international investigation, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.

The second call was received today at 8:12 a.m. from the same caller. The East Moline Police Department is currently working to confirm the source of the call from today.

At this time, police do not believe the threat is valid, but are taking precautions to ensure the safety of the students.

The lockdown was lifted by the school administration at 9:10 a.m.and the high school will be on normal school operations.

East Moline police will provide extra officers at the school. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags