United Township High School was placed on lockdown this morning after receiving a threat for the second time in less than a week.
On August 17 at 8:42 a.m, East Moline police received a phone call from a male who conveyed a threat to the student body at United Township High School.
East Moline Police Department responded to the high school while school administration locked down the building and began implementing school safety procedures. At 10:30 a.m. the school resumed normal operations and the lockdown was lifted.
Investigators traced the incoming call and tied the account to a known subject in Hagen, Germany. The case has been turned over to the FBI for further international investigation, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.
The second call was received today at 8:12 a.m. from the same caller. The East Moline Police Department is currently working to confirm the source of the call from today.
At this time, police do not believe the threat is valid, but are taking precautions to ensure the safety of the students.
The lockdown was lifted by the school administration at 9:10 a.m.and the high school will be on normal school operations.
East Moline police will provide extra officers at the school.
UTHS Lockdown
Kemberly Lyord talks with her son, Jaden, a freshman at United Township High School, during a school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Lyord said school officials told students to stay in their classrooms and to stay away from the windows.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Sonya Garcia FaceTimes with her daughter from the parking lot across from United Township High School during a school lockdown Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Garcia said she learned about the lockdown through the news media and immediately contacted her daughter, a 15-year-old sophomore, to make sure she was alright. "I am extremely concerned right now," said Garcia during the lockdown.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Concerned parents and family members of United Township High School students comfort one another while they wait for their children to be released from school following a lockdown Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Cecelia Westbrook is comforted by a friend outside United Township High School during a school lockdown Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Concerned parents Sonya Garcia and Cecelia Westbrook talk to their children via FaceTime during a school lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Their daughters were in the same first-period class.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
The daughter of Sonya Garcia, pictured on the iPhone, talks to family friend Cecelia Westbrook as the sophomore gets ready to exit United Township School following a lockdown Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Cecelia Westbrook urges her daughter to leave the high school following lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Students were given the choice to leave or stay in school following the lockdown.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Parents wait for their children across the street from United Township High School during a lockdown at the school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Parents wait for their children across the street from United Township High School during a lockdown at the school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Parents arrive to United Township High School during a lockdown at the school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Students leave United Township High School following a lockdown at the high school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Family members try to get the attention of a United Township High School student following a lockdown at the high school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in East Moline.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
A United Township High School student is greeted by a loved one following a lockdown at the high school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
A United Township High School student is greeted by family members, who declined to be identified, following a lockdown at the high school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
A United Township High School student is greeted by family members, who declined to be identified, following a lockdown at the high school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds tries to calm down a concerned parent following a lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Students leave United Township High School following a lockdown at the high school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Students leave United Township High School following a lockdown at the high school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Parents and family members of United Township High School students rush across Archer Drive to pick-up their children following a lockdown at the school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Alexa Westbook, a freshman at United Township High School, is greeted by her mother Cecelia Westbrook and her grandmother Olivia Terronez after students were released from the school following a school lock-down Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. According to East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds the school was locked down due to a threat that was received. The lock down lasted over an hour.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Cecelia Westbrook hugs her daughter Alexa Westbook, a freshman at United Township High School, after students were released from the school following a school lock-down Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in East Moline. At right is Alexa's grandmother, Olivia Terronez.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Cecelia Westbrook hugs her daughter Alexa Westbook, a freshman at United Township High School, after students were released from the school following a school lock-down Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in East Moline. At right is Alexa's grandmother, Olivia Terronez.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Parents wait for their children outside the United Township High School's east door following a lockdown at the school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Students leave United Township High School following a lockdown at the high school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
United Township High School sophomore Jordyn Palmer hugs her mom, Amanda Palmer, following a lockdown at the school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in East Moline.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Students leave United Township High School following a lockdown at the high school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Students leave United Township High School following a lockdown at the high school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
LaToy Ralston, of Moline, hugs her twin nieces, Zione and Zaiya Earl, outside United Township High School following a lockdown at the school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in East Moline. The twins are sophomores at UTHS.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Students leave United Township High School following a lockdown at the high school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in East Moline.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
A Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputy helps direct traffic on Archer Drive following a lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in East Moline.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Law enforcement officials stage outside United Township High School during a lockdown Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
Law enforcement officials stage outside United Township High School during a lockdown Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
UTHS Lockdown
East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds helps guide people along Archer Driver during a lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
081718-utlockdown-dn-007a.JPG
Andy Meguffy and his daughter Cali Meguffy, 3, of Barstow, wait outside United Township High School during a lockdown at the school Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in East Moline.
DYLAN NELSON / dnelson@qconline.com
081718-utlockdown-dn-005a.JPG
Law Enforcement officials responded to a lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in East Moline.
DYLAN NELSON / dnelson@qconline.com
081718-utlockdown-dn-004a.JPG
Law Enforcement officials responded to a lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in East Moline.
DYLAN NELSON / dnelson@qconline.com
081718-utlockdown-dn-006a.JPG
Law Enforcement officials responded to a lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in East Moline.
DYLAN NELSON / dnelson@qconline.com
081718-utlockdown-dn-002a.JPG
Law Enforcement officials responded to a lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in East Moline.
DYLAN NELSON / dnelson@qconline.com
081718-utlockdown-dn-003a.JPG
Law Enforcement officials responded to a lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in East Moline.
DYLAN NELSON / dnelson@qconline.com
081718-utlockdown-dn-009a.JPG
East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds speaks during a press conference after law enforcement officials responded to a lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in East Moline.
DYLAN NELSON / dnelson@qconline.com
081718-utlockdown-dn-001a.JPG
Law Enforcement officials responded to a lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in East Moline.
DYLAN NELSON / dnelson@qconline.com
081718-utlockdown-dn-008a.JPG
United Township High School Superintendent Jay Morrow speaks during a press conference after law enforcement officials responded to a lockdown at United Township High School Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in East Moline.
DYLAN NELSON / dnelson@qconline.com