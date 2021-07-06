East Moline police officers set to get body cameras

East Moline police officers are set to soon be wearing body cameras.
East Moline is the only one of the Quad-Cities to not have body cameras for officers, but that is likely to change later this year after the East Moline City Council approved a proposal on Tuesday to purchase body cameras for East Moline officers. The move was prompted by Illinois police reform passed by lawmakers earlier this year.
"The pros of having them are just enormous," East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said. "The officers want them. I've had some of the officers come to me asking when we're going to get them."
The SAFE-T Act, police reform legislation passed by the Illinois Legislature in February, requires police departments to equip their officers with body cameras by 2025. East Moline already has squad car cams, and Ramsey said the body cameras will add a layer of transparency to officer interactions.
East Moline City Council approved a body camera system bid with AXON Enterprise, Inc. That system is used by law enforcement agencies in Silvis, Moline, Rock Island, Milan, and Rock Island County, according to city council documents.
East Moline employs 35 officers now, Ramsey said, and the contract would include 37 body cameras plus a spare.
The contract would last five years and tally an overall cost of $189,060.68. The first-year cost is $65,486.40, which includes initial cost of the body camera equipment, insurance program, a cloud storage site, and a redaction assistant, according to city documents. The following four years is $30,893.57 annually.
Ramsey said he was confident the city could qualify for a grant through the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board to reimburse costs of the equipment. Eligibility for the grant, though, requires the system already be operating before applying for the grant. He added that since the mandate was passed down by Illinois, smaller departments are hoping the state offers more grants in the future for departments to afford the cameras.
Ramsey proposed the first-year cost to be made up with Federal Drug Asset Forfeiture Funds, city documents state, with following years absorbing into the police department budget.
The city is reviewing body camera-use policies from other Rock Island law enforcement agencies, Ramsey said. A policy for East Moline would be modeled off other agency policies and would include instructions for when to turn the camera on and off, how long to keep records, and address when to release public video in tandem with other Illinois statutes.
The cloud system allows the people police interact with to upload video captured by cell phone at the scene said Rachel Leinson, a sales representative with Axon. Officers can send a witness a link and they can upload their footage.
Members of the East Moline City Council approved the proposition at the Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, meaning the council has to give the body camera proposal the final stamp of approval at the next council meeting July 19.
From there, Ramsey said he hopes to have the cameras implemented and operational by the fall. Once the contract is signed, it takes four to six weeks to get the equipment, and then Axon will conduct training with officers, Ramsey said.
According to a list of provided by Ramsey to the council, recording officer interactions is likely to minimize complaints and unnecessary use of force because both officers and citizens may tend to be more restrained knowing a camera is used. It goes on to state that body cameras offer hard video evidence of high-intensity situations, protects officers and people against false accusations, misconduct, or abuse, increases transparency, and could provide valuable evidence in court as well as footage for officer evaluations.
"Overall, is a good thing to have, it's just, it's an expensive purchase so it's always held us back a little bit," Ramsey said. "But it's finally just come to the time when we need to find a way to get it done."