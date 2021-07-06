East Moline police officers set to get body cameras

The cloud system allows the people police interact with to upload video captured by cell phone at the scene said Rachel Leinson, a sales representative with Axon. Officers can send a witness a link and they can upload their footage.

Members of the East Moline City Council approved the proposition at the Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, meaning the council has to give the body camera proposal the final stamp of approval at the next council meeting July 19.

From there, Ramsey said he hopes to have the cameras implemented and operational by the fall. Once the contract is signed, it takes four to six weeks to get the equipment, and then Axon will conduct training with officers, Ramsey said.

According to a list of provided by Ramsey to the council, recording officer interactions is likely to minimize complaints and unnecessary use of force because both officers and citizens may tend to be more restrained knowing a camera is used. It goes on to state that body cameras offer hard video evidence of high-intensity situations, protects officers and people against false accusations, misconduct, or abuse, increases transparency, and could provide valuable evidence in court as well as footage for officer evaluations.