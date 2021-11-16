East Moline reviewing development agreement for the Quarter

East Moline City Council is reviewing a development agreement to bring duplexes to the Quarter, a long-elusive development property along the river in East Moline.
The agreement, which the council will vote on at its Dec. 6 meeting, is between the city, the developer: B&L Development, and REDEEM: a nonprofit that promotes economic development in East Moline and owns the land.
B&L Development, a partnership between Brad Bagby and Larry Anderson, plans to build 38 units, each about 1,200 square feet, for the subdivision development along Beacon Harbor Parkway, according to the development agreement presented to the council on Monday.
City Administrator Doug Maxeiner told council members some language of the agreement between REDEEM and B&L Development was still being finalized. Maxeiner said he didn’t think it would affect the city’s role as a TIF fund manager, but if it did or if the description of the units substantially changed, Maxeiner would resubmit the plan for discussion. When reached by phone Tuesday, Bagby said there were just some “minor items” that needed to be hammered out. Tim Knanishu, president of REDEEM, declined to comment on specifics, but said the organization was working out details, and would be talking with REDEEM's board and the developers to do so.
Under the agreement presented Monday, REDEEM would transfer the title of two lots to B&L Development for $10 a piece, plus contribute to costs of infrastructure like roads, sewer, and water lines. Specifically, REDEEM would contribute the lesser of $100,000 or 20% of the cost for infrastructure on one lot, and the lesser of $60,000 or 20% for the second lot, according to the agreement.
The city will handle a tax-increment fund made up of taxes on the increased value of the property. Under the agreement, 65% of those funds will reimburse the developer for eligible project costs and 20% will go to REDEEM for its land and infrastructure contribution. The remaining share the city will use for projects, according to the agreement.
The developer must spend at least $8 million to “acquire, construct, and complete” the project, according to the agreement.
The Quarter is in the Port of Call TIF, which also includes East Moline’s the Bend development, a hotel, event center, and apartments. When the area was designated a TIF district in 2013, the land was worth $1.66 million. According to TIF reporting documents submitted to the Office of the Illinois Comptroller, its value in 2020 was $8.67 million.
Previously, the Quarter was a part of a separate TIF district, the Riverfront TIF, but city officials detached and combined it with its current district in order to buy more time for development.
Deere and Co. gifted the land for the Quarter to REDEEM in 1998. At the time, plans for an office complex, public marina, restaurant, and a working lighthouse fell through. In 2007, multi-story condo buildings with river views also didn’t pan out. Now, a handful of scattered condos and a visitor’s center sits among empty swaths of mowed grass.
But developers and city officials have told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, they’re confident this project is better suited for the area and has the best chance of panning out.