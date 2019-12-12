East Moline's The Bend has new owners, and new development in the works

Knanishu could not reveal the name of the company.

"Both want to do their 'due diligence' when it comes to something this important,'' he said. "Things are progressing, but there needs to be patience here. It's a tremendous company with a great plan.''

Tennant, sipping a coffee purchased the Rust Belt's Iron + Grain coffeehouse, said potential is unlimited for the entire Bend complex.

"For better or worse, we had a sold out concert (at the Rust Belt) not too long ago and Larry and I found ourselves at the entrance checking IDs,'' Tennant said. "Hey, you do what you have to do. Tim Knanishu was parking cars with my son; Mike (VanDeHeede) was helping out, Mayor (Reggie) Freeman was there and we all were making sure things went well. That night I saw IDs from across the country and a young lady who showed me her passport from South Korea. That's the goal, to bring people here not only from the Quad-Cities but from across the country and beyond."

"I have a friend who lives in Bettendorf by Crow Valley Country Club,'' Tennant continued. "He marveled at how easy it was to get here. Straight shot down the hill, across the I-74 bridge, one exit and holy cow, you're here. It will be even more easy to get here when the bridge is complete.''