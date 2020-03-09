East Moline school bus and sport-utility vehicle collide. Vehicle totaled and driver injured

An early-morning crash early Monday morning at 27th Street and Morton Drive in East Moline involving an East Moline school bus left the driver of a sport-utility vehicle injured and his vehicle totaled.

No children were on the bus when the crash occurred around 7 a.m.

“The maroon SUV disregarded a stop sign and collided with a bus that was going westbound through the intersection,” Capt. Brian Foltz said. “There were no children on the bus.”

Both the bus and the SUV sustained damage, and the SUV was totaled, Foltz said. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. Foltz said he did not know if the driver was released Monday afternoon.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The SUV driver was cited in connection with the collision.

