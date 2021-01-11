East Moline School District #37 buys building for early education center

East Moline School District 37 has been looking into expanding its early childhood program for more than eight years.
Last Wednesday at a special board meeting, it was finally able to press go on a facility that will allow for expansion of the program.
The board entered into an agreement to purchase the LinguiSystems building, parking lot and property at 3100-4th Ave. East Moline, near Northeast Park for $2.3 million. The 47,000 square foot facility sits on 21 acres.
"It's huge," said Kristin Humphries, District 37 superintendent, speaking more in terms of what it will mean for the district. "This is big for the children of the community.
"This will be a tremendous service for the families and students that really can use some support and help before they reach elementary school.
"We have so many more kids on waiting list to serve in our at-risk early childhood program," he added. "But we can't get them in. We don't have space, so this is something the board has been looking into for years. Finally, we found a facility that we think will work well."
Currently, the East Moline School District 37 serves about 200 at-risk students ages 3-5 at Wells Elementary, but with the new building it could double that, and open up its program to serve students from birth to age 5.
"Early intervention is everything," he noted.
Studies consistently show that early childhood education is extremely important, Humphries said.
"Research shows if you catch kids early, you can set them on a great path," he said, noting President Barack Obama was a big supporter of it and that Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker currently has a task force on how to fund more early childhood education.
The LinguiSystems facility is in great shape as is the property, he said. Still it will require some renovation for the program.
"It's just a nice facility," Humphries said. "It's going to work very well for the school district for a very long time." The district has set Oct. 12, 2021 as a target date to be in the facility — when students return after fall break.
Humphries said the district is hoping to add some partners to further serve kids in the additional space it has in the facility.
But he's enthused for other reasons.
"We are excited about this, too, because there is no educational facility down in that part of the community," he added. "So we are excited to bring it to that part of the community as well."