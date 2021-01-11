East Moline School District #37 buys building for early education center

East Moline School District 37 has been looking into expanding its early childhood program for more than eight years.

Last Wednesday at a special board meeting, it was finally able to press go on a facility that will allow for expansion of the program.

The board entered into an agreement to purchase the LinguiSystems building, parking lot and property at 3100-4th Ave. East Moline, near Northeast Park for $2.3 million. The 47,000 square foot facility sits on 21 acres.

"It's huge," said Kristin Humphries, District 37 superintendent, speaking more in terms of what it will mean for the district. "This is big for the children of the community.

"This will be a tremendous service for the families and students that really can use some support and help before they reach elementary school.

"We have so many more kids on waiting list to serve in our at-risk early childhood program," he added. "But we can't get them in. We don't have space, so this is something the board has been looking into for years. Finally, we found a facility that we think will work well."