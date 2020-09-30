East Moline School District 37 returning to hybrid education model for second quarter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That was on the heels of the previous week when four classrooms with a total of 29 students sent home because of possible exposure to people with symptoms of COVID-19.

When they return to the hybrid model Oct. 25, everyone will do remote learning on Monday, then some will come to school Tuesdays and Thursdays and some on Wednesdays and Fridays. Depending on which group they are in they will be in remote learning the other two days, Humphries said. This was the original plan the district had started out in, he said.

Remote learning has been improving with practice in the district.

“We thought it was improving every day,” Humphries said. “We were pleased with it.”

Still, it was obvious he’s happy to have the students back in the classroom — even if it is only for two days a week to accommodate social distancing sought by the Illinois Department of Public Health. It results in much smaller class sizes, hence two more days besides Monday with remote learning.

“Nothing can replace working with a teacher,” Humphries said, “even the best remote learning.”