East Moline to have budget workshop Nov..30

A budget challenge looms ahead for East Moline. Right now, it looks like there will be a 2.1% tax levy increase though that is not decided.

That’s the plan city manager Doug Maxeiner and Mayor Reggie Freeman are proceeding with for now. The increase would result in a 0.4% increase on property, making it a relatively flat increase.

“The mayor and I felt property owners, both business and home owners were struggling with COVID-19, and this was not the right time for a tax increase,” Maxeiner told the council Monday night and repeated again Tuesday.

If there are no changes to the rate, a home of $100,000 value, the owners tax rate would go up .01, a little over a cent, Maxeiner said on the Equalized Assessed Valuation. “Their tax bill would go up $2.81 on a $100,000 house, so the objective is to keep the tax bill flat.”

In a year that COVID-19 has played havoc with most everyone and every city, there are still challenges left.

The East Moline city Council will have a budget workshop to discuss needed cuts on Monday, Nov. 30 at likely 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers. The meeting is open to the public and may be held both in person and via zoom. The tentative budget is available online.