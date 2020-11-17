East Moline to have budget workshop Nov..30

A budget challenge looms ahead for East Moline. Right now, it looks like there will be a 2.1% tax levy increase though that is not decided.
That’s the plan city manager Doug Maxeiner and Mayor Reggie Freeman are proceeding with for now. The increase would result in a 0.4% increase on property, making it a relatively flat increase.
“The mayor and I felt property owners, both business and home owners were struggling with COVID-19, and this was not the right time for a tax increase,” Maxeiner told the council Monday night and repeated again Tuesday.
If there are no changes to the rate, a home of $100,000 value, the owners tax rate would go up .01, a little over a cent, Maxeiner said on the Equalized Assessed Valuation. “Their tax bill would go up $2.81 on a $100,000 house, so the objective is to keep the tax bill flat.”
In a year that COVID-19 has played havoc with most everyone and every city, there are still challenges left.
The East Moline city Council will have a budget workshop to discuss needed cuts on Monday, Nov. 30 at likely 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers. The meeting is open to the public and may be held both in person and via zoom. The tentative budget is available online.
“We are exploring all of our options at this point to save some money,” Maxeiner said. “We need to come up with about $1.5 million to close that gap."
That's why after a bit of discussion Monday, the decision was made to have a workshop meeting Nov. 30.
“We think that the Covid-19 impacts on the budget will (could end in 2021)," Maxeiner said.
"Overall, if we can close the rest of that gap and hopefully 2022 will be more of a return to normal and we can get back to general operations.”
On the table at the meeting will be just about anything including sharing services with other cities on things like animal control, talking to unions about staffing, finding creative ways to finance police pensions at a much lesser interest rate to not have any catchup provisions required by the state.
"We are looking at basically the entire operation of the city," Maxeiner said. "We did that with priority-based budgeting and it takes a look at the stuff that is kind of lower priority services that we do and we are examining those. If there’s a way that either eliminates or do it differently, maybe collaborate with some of our neighbors on some services, share some costs on that.
"Find a different way to do it that we can do it cheaper. We got a lot of work to do, and a lot of discussion to do at city council to make sure that they are comfortable with that."
Regardless, not everything will be solved at this meeting and no decisions will take place.
"There’s a temporary problem and a longer term solution," Maxeiner said. "The structural deficit is what we really have got to solve. The temporary is the COVID. We think that will solve itself. Over time, we need a solution to the structural deficit."
But it likely won't come this year, or at Monday's meeting.
