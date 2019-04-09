For the first time in 84 years, East Moline is getting a new public library.
East Moline Public Library will move into a new home: the TBK Bank building, at 1523 8th St., next to Runner’s Park. The building, which was donated to EMPL by TBK Bank, will be renovated and expanded.
Officials from the library, TBK Bank, and the City of East Moline spoke about the plans for the new library at a Tuesday press conference in the bank building.
“This gift will double the space for the library,” said Laura Long, director of the East Moline Public Library, who called the gift “transformative” for the city. “It’ll give us an opportunity to truly be the living room for East Moline.”
The midcentury bank building was built in the early 1960s. According to site plans presented at the press conference, the building will receive an extensive renovation, including a spacious new addition and entry plaza along 16th Avenue.
Highlights of the new site include a new community room with seating for 125, which will be accessible outside of library hours; a community bathroom for special events at Runner’s Park; an outdoor “digital patio” with WiFi; and private study and meeting rooms.
“The meeting space is badly needed,” said Marcia Lintz, president of the Friends of East Moline Public Library. She and others close to the library cited meeting space as a top need met by the proposed new venue.
The total project cost is estimated at $7.1 million, according to Long. But a majority of the funding has already been established, thanks to a $2.2 million capital asset fund and the donation of the building itself, which is worth $1.5 million.
The remaining balance needed to fund the project is $3.4 million, the library estimated. Long said that she has “every confidence” that public and private funds will be able to raise the requisite money.
At 22,000 square feet, the new library will be more than double the current library’s size of 9,600 sq. ft. Library officials hope to begin construction in 2020.
Ideas for a new library have been swirling for years, according to library officials. James Hoffman, president of the EMPL board, said he first began discussing a new venue 10 years ago.
“It’s a huge thing to have this space for a library as great as ours,” Hoffman said.
The eight lots owned by EMPL, including its current site, will be sold to generate revenue for the new library project.
“All of this is going to come at a lesser cost than it would to build a brand new building,” Long said. “Thanks to the remarkable vision and support of the library board of trustees, we’re in a really strong position to take advantage of this gift by TBK Bank.”
Next month TBK Bank will begin construction on a new building of its own near the corner of 16th Avenue and 7th Street. According to John DeDoncker, president of the Midwest division at TBK Bank and an East Moline native, the bank hopes to finish construction on the new bank building in late November.
“We realized that, even if we upgraded this building, it would be more than we ever would need to operate in this environment,” DeDoncker said at the press conference. “The library was announcing the need to build a new library, and it occurred to me that it would be much better to put the hundreds of thousands of dollars of improvements into a new building for us and have the library take this [building] over.”
DeDoncker also announced a donation of $65,000 from his family to the new library fundraising campaign.
Mayor Reggie Freeman and Tim Knanishu, executive vice president at Revitalize and Develop East Moline, also spoke about the impact of the new library on downtown East Moline and on the importance of public libraries.
A few dozen residents, including four past East Moline mayors, were also in attendance at the press conference.
“We’re making East Moline hopefully that same place that people want to come down and enjoy again,” DeDoncker said.