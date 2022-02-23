East Moline trying again for grant to connect downtown, the Bend, and Rust Belt

East Moline city staff hope the third time is the charm for an up-to $25 million grant that would redo streets and add multi-use paths to connect three economic engines of East Moline, the downtown, the Bend, and the Rust Belt.

The city council gave the green light for East Moline staff to apply again for the 2022 round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants. Funds for the federal program are awarded competitively for surface transportation projects that have a significant local or regional impact. The max grant amount is $25 million.

Earlier this week, MetroLINK announced it would receive a $1.85 million federal grant to expand the Channel Cat service to East Moline, adding a terminal near the Bend District along the Mississippi River. City staff said this new development could bolster the city’s application for the RAISE grant to continue multi-modal transportation connectivity in East Moline, and hopefully improve the city’s chances of winning a grant.

“This improvement was part of our greater downtown streetscape master plan so that's a big step forward for us that connects the Bend with the other stops on Channel Cat line,” Maxeiner said.

In 2021, East Moline asked for $19.8 million from the Department of Transportation, which makes up 80% of the $24.8 million proposed project and the city would foot 20% of the bill, estimated at $4.9 million in 2021.

In the city’s 2021 application, East Moline proposed reconstructing 15th Ave in the commercial district, including upgrading sidewalks, adding landscaping, lighting, and two blocks of of curbless street on 15th Ave from 7th to 9th Street.

At the Rust Belt, East Moline would build a multi-use path along 12th Avenue and add new lighting. Plus, the city would add new sidewalks or trails and streetscape along 7th Street and improved railroad street crossings for foot traffic. The Rust Belt, at 533 12th Ave, is a complex with a concert venue and food and other businesses in the former Case IH factory.

New sidewalks and landscaping would also go in at the Bend to add biking, transit, and pedestrian routes connecting to the Mississippi River and the other two areas of East Moline. The Bend includes the Hyatt Place East Moline/Quad-Cities, The Bend Apartments, The Bend Events Center, and Bend XPO.

In the application letter, the city lays out the narrative that East Moline once thrived as a manufacturing hub, but deteriorated along with the Midwest “rust belt” in the 1980s. The city “has become a mere shadow of its original self,” the application states.

According to the application, East Moline falls into an Area of Persistent Poverty, defined by the U.S. DOT.

“The city is in dire need of revitalization to mitigate further deterioration of the community’s economy, upgrade failing infrastructure, address ever-increasing pedestrian safety concerns, and to lift the overall spirit of a depleted community.”

Since the early 2010s, the city and private business entities/local partnerships have begun taking small steps to implement regrowth and improvement along the city’s Riverfront and Greater Downtown District. The proposed City of East Moline Greater Downtown Revitalization Project is seen as the solution to accelerate and enhance revitalization momentum downtown and along the riverfront. Expanding upon already increasing momentum from small business initiatives in this area will ultimately turn the rebirth of a prospering community into reality,” the application stated.

Kammler said he had meetings with the Bistate Commission, private consultants, and has a debrief scheduled with USDOT staff that he said he hopes city staff will gain insight into how to improve the city’s application.

“Trying to do my best to figure out what we can do to improve what we've already done and build upon that application,” East Moline Engineering Director Tm Kammler said. “..We’re optimistic, but there’s no guarantees.”

