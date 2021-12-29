East Moline won’t raise taxes, enacts mostly balanced budget

East Moline is on more stable ground financially than in recent years.
That’s the message city staff had for East Moline City Council members as they hammered out the 2022 budget that will take effect Jan. 1. However, money is still tight.
At this time last year, the city faced a $1.2 million structural deficit, which is when the city is spending more money than it’s taking in. The City Council passed a status quo budget on the condition city staff would return with midyear cuts to the 2021 budget to close the gap. Among other measures, the city delayed hiring two police officers and four fire personnel.
This year, “while this proposal remains a work in progress, it represents considerably better news from a financial perspective than what we have experienced over the past two years,” City Administrator Doug Maxeiner wrote in a memo to council members in November.
That’s because of, city staff say, a combination of recovered revenues during the pandemic, changes in tax law and containing costs including participating in a risk pool, restructuring legal services, contracting IT services, limiting employer-paid retirement benefits for future employees and issuing about $41 million in pension obligation bonds to stabilize the city’s growing pension liability.
Maxeiner said the city hired one of the delayed police officer positions earlier this year and planned to hire two firefighters in the final quarter of 2022 and two in the first quarter of 2023.
East Moline’s $17.135 million general operating budget, which pays for city salaries, street and bridge maintenance, and police and fire budgets, will see a $1.4 million surplus. That surplus is due to federal pandemic relief monies East Moline is expecting to receive in 2022.
While the general operating budget is balanced, the water and sewer enterprise funds, which pays for the system’s operations and improvements, and takes in water and sewer fees as revenue, will be $2.65 million in the red.
To offset costs of an aging sewer and water system, the City Council earlier this year approved a plan to gradually raise city water and sewer fees over five years, which would build in money to replace water and sewer pipeline.
But the increased rates will fall $2.65 million short of the break-even point in 2022. East Moline Finance Director Annaka Whiting said it’s not yet clear with the gradual rise in rates how many years it would take to cover the shortfall because of expected upcoming federal mandates for lead and copper pipelines that could mean a faster timeline for replacing water and sewer pipes.
The water and sewer deficit will be covered in part by reserves, and Whiting said: “the deficit is continuously being monitored and capital improvement projects evaluated carefully.”
According to Maxeiner, $1.1 million of the water and sewer fund deficit is because of a non-cash expense the city has to take into account for future Other Post-employment Benefits, or OPEB, which are benefits for employees after retirement that aren’t pension payments, like health or life insurance. It’s required to include in the budget by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board but doesn’t need a cash allocation, Whiting said.
“There is no physical exchange of cash, nor does it impact the bottom line, but should be budgeted for per these standards,” Whiting wrote in an email.
Between deficits from the water and sewer funds, tax-increment finance district deficits, and capital project and equipment funds, the city is planning to use $2.1 million of its reserves, decreasing the city’s reserves from a 2021 year-end of $16.8 million to $14.7 million by December 2022, according to the approved budget.
Overall, because of the $1.276 million for OPEB liability is included in the city’s budget but doesn’t require a cash allocation, the city’s overall expenditures outpace its revenues by $1.274 million.
Whiting said looking ahead to 2023, the city's budget and structural deficits will "continue to be a work in progress with more long-term impact than immediate results."
City Council member Gary Almblade, who represents East Moline’s 2nd Ward, said last year he thought the city needed to make deeper cuts, but with revenue rebounds later in 2021, he told city staff he’s glad the city didn’t end up needing to make drastic cuts.
“Last year about this time, I was throwing daggers at the budget, and I thought a lot more had to be done to balance it,” Almblade told city staff at the council’s final meeting of 2021. “… I think, in retrospect, now, I think some of my proposals that I would have made probably would have harmed the city a little bit. So, I want to thank the city administrator and the finance director for coming up with a budget and working so it helped the city instead of hurt the city, and I'm just glad you two are on board for the city to help us out.”
The City Council passed unanimously the budget and the proposal to keep the tax levy flat at its meeting Dec. 20.
Plans for federal funds
East Moline is expecting to receive $2.8 million broken into two installments from the federal pandemic relief bill, the American Rescue Plan Act. Nationally, municipalities received $65.1 billion, according to the National League of Cities, with the most going to metropolitan cities. Because East Moline is considered a “non-entitlement” city under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it receives a smaller share than entitlement communities. The city received half of its allocation in August, and will receive the second half in August 2022.
While there’s not a specific requirement for the city council to approve the ARPA fund uses, Whiting said some proposals would need to be presented to council according to the city’s purchasing policies.
City staff made these recommendations for use of ARPA funds, which were included in the budget council approved Dec. 20:
- Personal Protective Equipment for the Fire Department: $50,000 immediately.
- Great River Trail resurfacing: $575,000 to be used in summer 2022.
- Babcock Drainage: $100,000 to be used in fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
- Revenue loss: $1,684,568 once the city receives the ARPA funds.
- Replacing Boost Pump No. 1 at the Water Plant: $130,000 for fiscal 2022.
- Water Plant ROV Clearwell Inspection: $5,000 for fiscal 2022.
- Water Plant 10th Street Tower Valve: $12,000 for fiscal 2022.
- Storm Sewer Repair on Archer Drive: $100,000 for fiscal 2022.