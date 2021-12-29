East Moline won’t raise taxes, enacts mostly balanced budget

Whiting said looking ahead to 2023, the city's budget and structural deficits will "continue to be a work in progress with more long-term impact than immediate results."

City Council member Gary Almblade, who represents East Moline’s 2nd Ward, said last year he thought the city needed to make deeper cuts, but with revenue rebounds later in 2021, he told city staff he’s glad the city didn’t end up needing to make drastic cuts.

“Last year about this time, I was throwing daggers at the budget, and I thought a lot more had to be done to balance it,” Almblade told city staff at the council’s final meeting of 2021. “… I think, in retrospect, now, I think some of my proposals that I would have made probably would have harmed the city a little bit. So, I want to thank the city administrator and the finance director for coming up with a budget and working so it helped the city instead of hurt the city, and I'm just glad you two are on board for the city to help us out.”

The City Council passed unanimously the budget and the proposal to keep the tax levy flat at its meeting Dec. 20.

Plans for federal funds