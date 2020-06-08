East Moline's Rust Belt on hold, but ownership still believes in its promise

Aaron Tennant thought the time was right for a 3,500-capacity arena when the Rust Belt that he co-owns opened in February of 2019.
The Quad-Cities already had the TaxSlayer Center, which seated anywhere from 10,000-12,000-plus for concerts. A venue with room for 3,500 seemed right to him.
It still does, but COVID-19 interrupted his grand plan.
“We’ve got some really neat small venue bars, but we didn't have anything in that 2,000-3,500-people range, so we thought repurposing an old building, creating a really unique atmosphere for music in that 1,000 to 3,500 range would be pretty cool,” Tennant said. “And, frankly, it is.”
Things started well, though he admits to a learning curve including that some artists want some seating for their fans, not just 3,500 spots for standing.
A year into things, all was going pretty well, he said.
“We ironed out some issues,” he said, citing things like ingress, egress, adding seating, flow and sound. “We got through all of those issues and worked out all of those bugs in 2019. We were just really getting some momentum. We had some great shows in February and early March. And we were starting to really find our way. And then March 12, the governor shut us down, and here we are.”
Since then, the Rust Belt is becoming more known for its small shops along 12th Avenue in East Moline, ranging from a restaurant and a bar to a coffee shop and hair salon, fitness facility and an architecture firm.
The Rust Belt, the name for the repurposed arena, remains dark, even as other businesses re-open, because of Illinois' COVID-19 (coronavirus) precautions.
“Legally we can’t have anything there, so it’s been dark,” Tennant, who co-owns the business with the building’s owner, Larry Anderson. “We shut the A/C down, turned out all the lights. It’s basically one big empty venue right now.”
Like any entertainment venue in Illinois with size, he is awaiting word from the governor when places can reopen and have events.
But Tennant can’t deny he’s frustrated, being closed since mid-March.
“We took a few punches in 2019, and we learned from them,"he said. "We were hitting that stride, and then all of a sudden we were shut down.”
Good acts were coming with new booking manager Kyle Peters of the Daiquiri Factory.
“And he had just taken that over in February,” Tennant said. “But again we had a full calendar, Smashing Pumpkins, Upchurch and a few different ends of the genre spectrum. They were booked for (the spring).”
Upchurch is being rescheduled, Tennant said, and Smashing Pumpkins is scheduled for Oct. 22.
He still greatly believes in his Rust Belt concept.
And it appears so do others.
Upchurch (a comic, rapper, musician) is confirmed to reschedule, Tennant said. Only The Wallows (a rock band) has canceled.
“Again those three are very, very different genres, but we’ve got ‘em,” he said. "That’s what we want to do. We want to provide country. We want to provide Indie folk. We want to provide hard rock.
“We don’t want to get pigeonholed into one genre. We kind of started off on an Indie rock note. We decided, ‘Hey, we've got to provide some country. We’ve got to provide classic rock.’ Buckcherry (a hard rock band) was in early March, and it did really well.”
Back to the future, though.
“I really believe the future is bright,” Tennant said. “I think there are a lot of good things to come, once we’ve built confidence back. Not in the venue itself. We need to build confidence back in the economy. There’s a scare out there. And once that fear dissipates, just a little bit, so that people are confident going out. We don’t know what that looks like.”
It may be that the first couple of shows will be limited to 1,000 people, he said. “These are things we are just going to have to work through on the fly.
“I think we will get through this. It’s just a matter of when. And that’s something I don't want to guess at."
Anderson said some frustrated agents already were talking about next year for Illinois.
But both men hope by October all is well for the Smashing Pumpkins.
“That was a sold-out show up until it was canceled," Tennant said. "It was rescheduled and rescheduled again. Will people have the confidence to come out by October? We don’t know.”
In the meantime, the Rust Belt, may work with The Bend, where Tennant and Anderson are also business partners with some others, and have an outdoor concert.
“We’ve had a promoter approach us about doing a drive-in concert, so we’re exploring that right now. Would that be accepted and enjoyed? The promoter obviously has some acts interested in doing something like that. So in the meantime, while we are waiting to get clearance to open up the large venue, we may have some cool surprises we are going to be announcing like a drive-up concert.
“We are so excited. We want to get people back in the venue,” Tennant said. “And we are doing everything we can. Kyle is very busy communicating with the agents and promoters, but it’s just a day-by-day situation because it’s a little out of our control.”
