East Moline's Rust Belt on hold, but ownership still believes in its promise

Upchurch is being rescheduled, Tennant said, and Smashing Pumpkins is scheduled for Oct. 22.

He still greatly believes in his Rust Belt concept.

And it appears so do others.

Upchurch (a comic, rapper, musician) is confirmed to reschedule, Tennant said. Only The Wallows (a rock band) has canceled.

“Again those three are very, very different genres, but we’ve got ‘em,” he said. "That’s what we want to do. We want to provide country. We want to provide Indie folk. We want to provide hard rock.

“We don’t want to get pigeonholed into one genre. We kind of started off on an Indie rock note. We decided, ‘Hey, we've got to provide some country. We’ve got to provide classic rock.’ Buckcherry (a hard rock band) was in early March, and it did really well.”

Back to the future, though.

“I really believe the future is bright,” Tennant said. “I think there are a lot of good things to come, once we’ve built confidence back. Not in the venue itself. We need to build confidence back in the economy. There’s a scare out there. And once that fear dissipates, just a little bit, so that people are confident going out. We don’t know what that looks like.”