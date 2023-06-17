The city’s decision to condemn a building in the Village of East Davenport put Matt McClanahan’s business in limbo.

He is a partner in 99 Proof Designs, which is located at 1105 Christie St. — attached to 2200 E. 11th St. Both were condemned Thursday and are owned by Andrew Wold, whose downtown apartment building partially collapsed last month.

McClanahan received the following email, telling him he would not have access to his store:

“Good morning, this is Chris with the City of Davenport Neighborhood Services Division. I was giving you a quick courtesy call to let you know that we required back in March of your landlord to request to provide a structural engineer’s report today was the deadline to do so, and he has not done that, so I was forced to tag the building as unsafe for entry. So I was trying to give you as much heads up as possible. Otherwise, you can reach me on my cell. Once again, this is Chris with the City of Davenport Neighborhood Services Division. Thank you much.

“I look forward to speak with you soon. Have a good day.”

By the time McClanahan got to his store, a sign was taped to the door: “Official Notice Do Not Enter. These premises are declared unsafe or unfit for human occupancy.”

He had no access to the stock in his store, which offers candles and other hand-crafted items. He also couldn’t get to the equipment he needs to make products for upcoming events and shows.

“My storefront is a relatively small part of our business,” he said. “But a huge part of the business is selling at events, like Village Hops, which is this weekend in the village, not to mention the fact that this weekend is Father’s Day. What we sell is very popular at that time, and this is really going to hurt.”

McClanahan moved 99 Proof Designs into the building, which housed Bayside Bistro, at the end of November 2022.

“The store is on a slab and does not have any space above it,” he said. “It is nothing like the building where the jewelry store was, nothing at all. We never had any structural issues that I know of. Everything was fine.”

He “has no idea,” he said, why the city condemned it.

“I have reached out to a number of people at Neighborhood Services,” he said. “I have heard nothing back.”

McClanahan said he planned to ask Wold for half of the June rent, his deposit, and then he plans to move his business out of Davenport.

“I’m fed up with the city. This situation has been poorly handled,” he said. “I want to be in a city that’s better managed and has better communication with business owners.

“I would also like to have a business in a city where the city pays attention to what landlords are doing with their properties. It seems to me a lot of this could have been avoided if the city had been a little more involved with Wold and what he was doing.”

By late afternoon Friday, McClanahan was notified by the city that he was permitted inside his business to fetch his belongings. It did not change his mind about the way the incident was handled.

Shock and surprise

Three building owners in the East Village said they didn’t see the city’s decision coming to condemn two neighboring buildings.

“I was shocked and surprised,” Kim Wessel said. “I can’t speak to the condition of the building, but that location is a prime spot in the East Village and the businesses there have always been anchors.”

Wessel owns Calla Design Shop and the Mezzanine Boutique, which is located at 1026 Mound St. She also owns the building at 1030 Mound St., which houses the Village Corner Deli.

She thinks both building were built in the early 1900s.

“Old buildings do have issues,” Wessel said. “But you have to be attentive to the issues and listen to what tenants are telling you about the property. Both properties were inspected when we bought them, and we are very comfortable with their condition and maintenance.”

Dianna Donahue and Dustin Roelle said the same about the buildings they bought on the same block of Mound Street as Wessel’s two buildings.

Roelle owns the Five Star Salon and has owned the building it occupies at 1020 Mound for eight months.

“I bought the business four years ago, and I’m familiar with the building and actually did some work on it for the previous owners,” he said. “I have no concerns about this building, and I’m not concerned about the other buildings in the village.”

Donahue said it was her dream to own a business in the village since 1998 — the first day she sat in the Java Station at 1018 Mound St.

She owns Fleur de Cor Interiors at the same spot. She started the business in 2017 and bought the building last year. It was built in 1850.

“Actually, I feel the older buildings are more structurally sound,” she said. “I don’t want to have anything to do with a new build that took a few days to put up.

“We know maintenance is a priority. But I fell in love with the East Village. We own a home here.”

Like Wessel and Roelle, Donahue expressed shock at the city’s decision to condemn the property at the corner of 11th and Christie.

“I can’t speak to what might be the problem there,” she said. “But I really hope it can be worked out because those properties are wonderful. I love them, and I would hate to see anything drastic done if the problems can be repaired.”