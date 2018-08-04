One person is dead and another is injured after two semi tractor-trailer trucks collided head-on Saturday on Interstate 80 near Geneseo, Illinois, State Police Master Sgt. Dyan Talbot said in a news release issued late Saturday.
The crash occurred at mile post 19 at 7:08 p.m. when one semitrailer, a box trailer, was westbound and left the roadway. The truck went through the median and into the eastbound lanes of I-80.
The truck then crashed head-on into another semi-trailer that was hauling cars.
The driver of the truck pulling the box trailer was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck hauling cars was transported to a hospital. That driver's condition was not available late Saturday.
Emergency crews remained on the scene late Saturday cleaning up the eastbound lanes.
Until one eastbound lane can be cleared, traffic will be re-routed at the Interstate 74 - Interstate 80 interchange.