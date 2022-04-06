Easter egg hunts

April 9

9 a.m., Rock Island Parks and Recreation egg hunt. Children ages 3-10 will need to be pre-registered to attend. Thousands of colorful eggs will fill Lincoln Park, located at 11th Avenue and 38th Street. The hunt areas will be for pre-registered children from the same family to hunt for eggs together. Each area will be limited to 100 participants so make sure to register early as spaces will fill up. Bring your bags and baskets to gather eggs scattered throughout your hunt area. The egg hunt will begin promptly at 9 a.m. as eggs are only available for a short time. If weather is questionable, call the rain line that morning at 309-732-RAIN. Rain date April 10. This event is co-sponsored by Rock Island Township, South Rock Island Township, and METRONET.

Register: www.rigov.org/ePark or call 309-732-PARK.

11 a.m., Davenport community egg hunt, Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave. The event will be held in the open lawn located south of Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village. Age groups 3 and under; 4-6, 7 and up. This event is best suited for ages 10 and under. Participants will have a chance to earn prizes, including entering in a raffle for a chance to win a Summer Kids Pass.

Noon, Moline Township Easter egg hung, Stephens Square Park, directly behind Moline Township building, 620 18th St. Parking available in Bethany's parking lot. Children 8 years of age or under are welcome to attend, must be accompanied by an adult. We will provide bags to collect eggs, snacks will be provided and the Easter bunny will here. There will be Golden Eggs with a surprise. Rain or shine.

1 p.m., DeWitt's Community Easter egg hunt, presented by First Central State Bank, will be held at Central DeWitt Community MS/HS outdoor sports complex. Pictures, 12:30 p.m., with Easter Bunny and First Central's mascot Packy Panda. Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. The hunt will be separated into age divisions, with groups featuring 1 and 2; 3 and 4; 5 and 6; and 7 through 9. Each age group also will have a "Golden Ticket" hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event's conclusion.

1 p.m., Blue Grass will host its first annual city-wide Easter egg hunt will be held at Blue Grass Drive-In Theatre, 774 West Mayne St., Blue Grass. Gates open at noon and the event will start at 1 p.m. There will be different age groups per locations on the property. Age group times: 1:30 p.m., ages 0-3; 1:45 p.m. ages 4-7; 2 p.m., ages 8-11 and 2:15 p.m., ages 12-16. Candy, cash and prizes in the eggs. If you find a raffle ticket in your egg, please come to the concession stand inside the building to receive your prize.

Information: Tim Rhoades at bluegrassdriveiniowa@gmail.com

April 11

Get an "Egg-cellent" home delivery. During the week of April 11 get Easter delivered to your home for $15. Twenty eggs will be placed around your front yard for your family to find. Sign up twice for the same time slot to get more eggs delivered. Open to immediate Quad City addresses. Delivery will happen rain or shine.

April 16

10 a.m., Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire District, will host the annual Easter egg hunt at the Carbon Cliff Baseball Fields.

