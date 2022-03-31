 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Easter egg hunts

  • 0
042119-qct-qca-struck-008

Nathan Cole, left, checks the plastic eggs with his brother, Coltin, 11, after the 2019 Struck Egg Hunt at Hayes Elementary School in Davenport.

 John Schultz

April 2

11 a.m., Davenport community egg hunt, Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave. The event will be held in the open lawn located south of Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village. Age groups 3 and under; 4-6, 7 and up. This event is best suited for ages 10 and under. Participants will have a chance to earn prizes, including entering in a raffle for a chance to win a Summer Kids Pass. davenportiowa.com/freefamilyfun to learn more.

April 9

1 p.m., DeWitt's Community Easter egg hunt, presented by First Central State Bank, will be held at Central DeWitt Community MS/HS outdoor sports complex. Pictures, 12:30 p.m., with Easter Bunny and First Central's mascot Packy Panda. Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. The hunt will be separated into age divisions, with groups featuring 1 and 2; 3 and 4; 5 and 6; and 7 through 9. Each age group also will have a "Golden Ticket" hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event's conclusion. 

People are also reading…

1 p.m., the first annual Blue Grass city-wide Easter egg hunt will be held at Blue Grass Drive-In Theatre, 774 West Mayne St., Blue Grass. Gates open at noon and the event will start at 1 p.m. There will be different age groups per locations on the property. Age group times: 1:30 p.m., ages 0-3; 1:45 p.m. ages 4-7; 2 p.m., ages 8-11 and 2:15 p.m., ages 12-16. Candy, cash and prizes in the eggs. If you find a raffle ticket in your egg, please come to the concession stand inside the building to receive your prize. For more information contact Tim Rhoades at bluegrassdriveiniowa@gmail.com

April 11-14

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Great at Home Egg Hunt, for East Moline, Coal Valley and Moline residents. Moline Parks and Recreation staff will deliver and scatter/hide eggs in your front yard. All registered children, ages 1-18, will receive 20 eggs each. There are separate days for East Moline, Coal Valley and Moline residents, please make sure you select the correct day/city when registering. April 11, East Moline residents; April 12, Coal Valley residents, and April 13 & 14, Moline residents. Eggs will be delivered anytime between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Egg delivery/scatter will occur rain or shine. Fee: $10 per child, registration closes April 1, 3:30 p.m. Call 309-524-2424 or click to register https://secure.rec1.com/IL/moline-il/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE5MDI0NzI=

April 16

10 a.m., The Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire District, will host the annual Easter egg hunt at the Carbon Cliff Baseball Fields. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Korn tour bus hit by gunfire in Davenport? Here's what we know

Korn tour bus hit by gunfire in Davenport? Here's what we know

'90s metal band Korn is in town for a concert at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center with bands Chevelle and Code Orange and stopped at nearby Abernathy's. Davenport police, though, would not say whether the damaged bus was associated with the band or concert tour.

Davenport selling remaining 42 public housing units to area nonprofits

Davenport selling remaining 42 public housing units to area nonprofits

Davenport sold its low-income high-rise apartment building at 501 W. 3rd St. to an out-of-state nonprofit in 2020. Selling the 42 units across 21 properties scattered throughout Davenport marks the last step in the city's process of removing the management of rental housing stock from its duties.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration looks to give NASA historic 2023 budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News