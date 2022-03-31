Easter egg hunts

April 2

11 a.m., Davenport community egg hunt, Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave. The event will be held in the open lawn located south of Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village. Age groups 3 and under; 4-6, 7 and up. This event is best suited for ages 10 and under. Participants will have a chance to earn prizes, including entering in a raffle for a chance to win a Summer Kids Pass. davenportiowa.com/freefamilyfun to learn more.

April 9

1 p.m., DeWitt's Community Easter egg hunt, presented by First Central State Bank, will be held at Central DeWitt Community MS/HS outdoor sports complex. Pictures, 12:30 p.m., with Easter Bunny and First Central's mascot Packy Panda. Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. The hunt will be separated into age divisions, with groups featuring 1 and 2; 3 and 4; 5 and 6; and 7 through 9. Each age group also will have a "Golden Ticket" hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event's conclusion.

1 p.m., the first annual Blue Grass city-wide Easter egg hunt will be held at Blue Grass Drive-In Theatre, 774 West Mayne St., Blue Grass. Gates open at noon and the event will start at 1 p.m. There will be different age groups per locations on the property. Age group times: 1:30 p.m., ages 0-3; 1:45 p.m. ages 4-7; 2 p.m., ages 8-11 and 2:15 p.m., ages 12-16. Candy, cash and prizes in the eggs. If you find a raffle ticket in your egg, please come to the concession stand inside the building to receive your prize. For more information contact Tim Rhoades at bluegrassdriveiniowa@gmail.com

April 11-14

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Great at Home Egg Hunt, for East Moline, Coal Valley and Moline residents. Moline Parks and Recreation staff will deliver and scatter/hide eggs in your front yard. All registered children, ages 1-18, will receive 20 eggs each. There are separate days for East Moline, Coal Valley and Moline residents, please make sure you select the correct day/city when registering. April 11, East Moline residents; April 12, Coal Valley residents, and April 13 & 14, Moline residents. Eggs will be delivered anytime between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Egg delivery/scatter will occur rain or shine. Fee: $10 per child, registration closes April 1, 3:30 p.m. Call 309-524-2424 or click to register https://secure.rec1.com/IL/moline-il/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE5MDI0NzI=

April 16

10 a.m., The Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire District, will host the annual Easter egg hunt at the Carbon Cliff Baseball Fields.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0