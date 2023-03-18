April 1

9 a.m., Rock Island Parks and Recreation egg hunt. Children ages 3-10 will need to be pre-registered to attend. Thousands of colorful eggs will fill Lincoln Park, located at 11th Ave. and 38th St., on Saturday, April 1 for the annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Spring Egg Hunt. The hunt areas will be for pre-registered children from the same family to hunt for eggs together. Bring your bags and baskets to gather eggs scattered throughout your hunt area. Dance to some silly songs while you wait, and keep your eye out for a special bunny visitor to wave to! The egg hunt will begin promptly at 9 a.m. as eggs are only available for a short time. If weather is questionable, call the rain line that morning at 309-732-RAIN. Rain date will be April 2. This event is co-sponsored by Rock Island Township, South Rock Island Township, METRONET, and Quad City Rugby. Register for free online at https://bit.ly/RIParksSpringEggHunt or call 309-732-PARK.

11:30 a.m., Moline, Stephens Park, 7th St. & 15th Ave., Moline. Rain date April 2. Kids ages 8 and under are invited to a free egg hunt to gather eggs scattered around Stephens Park. Children will collect 20 empty eggs and bring them to event staff in exchange for a goodie bag, sponsored by Dead Poet’s Espresso! The event is free, however, all children must pre-register. There will be one small-child section and two sections for ages 3-8 years. Signs will be posted for different sections. All children must pre-register; walk-ins will not be allowed. Siblings/households should register in the same section. Ages 2-and-under section will start at 11:30 a.m. sharp, limited to 50 kids. Ages 3-8 sections will start at noon sharp, limited to 200 kids each. Registration deadline: March 23, 3:30 p.m. Call 309-524-2424 or visit website to sign up. https://secure.rec1.com/IL/moline-il/catalog

12:30 p.m., DeWitt; First Central State Bank and Motion Raceworks will partner to present this year’s annual Community Easter Egg hunt in DeWitt. The event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Central DeWitt Community MS/HS outdoor sports complex. The hunt will be separated into age divisions, with groups featuring 1 and 2; 3 and 4; 5 and 6; and 7 through 9. Pictures with the Easter Bunny and First Central’s mascot Packy Panda will start at 12:30 p.m. Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. Each age group also will have a “Golden Ticket” hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event’s conclusion.

1 p.m., Blue Grass will host its second annual citywide Easter egg hunt at Blue Grass Drive-In Theatre, 774 West Mayne St., Blue Grass. Event will start at 1 p.m. Each group will start at the sound of the whistle by staff member. Age group times: 1:30 p.m., ages 0-1; 1:45 p.m. ages 2-4; 2 p.m., ages 5-8 and 2:30 p.m., ages 9-12. Candy and prizes in the eggs. If you find a raffle ticket in your egg, come to the prize area to claim your prize. Games and bounce slides. Parking is available onsite.

1:30 p.m., Port Byron, join River Valley District Library, 214 S Main St, Port Byron, for annual Kid’s indoor Easter Egg Hunt. Register online at www.rivervalleylibrary.org or call 309-523-3440.

April 1, 2, 8

Immediate Q-C addresses, Rock Island Parks and Recreation home bunny visit. On April 1, 2, or 8 the Easter bunny will scatter 20 eggs in your yard and stick around for a quick photo with you. Fee is $35. Add on 20 more eggs for $10. Register online at https://bit.ly/RIParksBunnyVisit, or call RIFAC at 309-732-7275.

April 2

Rock Island Parks and Recreation underwater egg hunt. This unique egg hunt will take place at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center on April 2. Register for a time slot at 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., or 4:30 p.m. for $7. Participants will grab empty eggs out of the pool to turn in for an egg-cellent goodie bag. Children under 48 inches are required to have an adult in the pool with them. Registration closes on Friday, March 31. Register online at https://bit.ly/RIparksUnderwaterHunt, or call RIFAC at 309-732-7275.

April 3-7

Immediate Q-C addresses, Rock Island Parks and Recreation egg-cellent home delivery. The week of April 3-7 we will be delivering candy stuffed eggs to homes. For $20, we will deliver 20 eggs and place them around your front yard. Sign up for a specific date and either the morning (delivered before noon) or afternoon (delivered before 4 p.m.) delivery. We will come to your location and hide the eggs for you and your family to search for. Want more than 20 eggs? Add on 20 more eggs for $10. Open to immediate Quad City addresses. Delivery will happen rain or shine. Register online at https://bit.ly/RIparksAtHomeEggHunt, or call RIFAC at 309-732-7275.

April 4

East Moline, at-home egg hunt by Moline Parks and Recreation. Eggs will be delivered and scattered in your front yard. Open to children ages 1-18, the At Home Egg Hunt is perfect for those who might want to steer clear of the crowds, for kids to search at their own pace or even for children with special needs. All registered kids will receive 20 candy-filled eggs each. There are separate days for Moline, East Moline and Coal Valley residents — make sure you select the correct day/city when registering. Eggs will be delivered anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., rain or shine. East Moline, April 4, $12 per child, registration deadline March 23, 3:30 p.m. Call 309-524-2424 or visit our website to sign up. https://secure.rec1.com/IL/moline-il/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIzMzQ2NTQ=

April 5

Moline, at-home egg hunt by Moline Parks and Recreation. Eggs will be delivered and scattered in your front yard. Open to children ages 1-18, the At Home Egg Hunt is perfect for those who might want to steer clear of the crowds, for kids to search at their own pace or even for children with special needs. All registered kids will receive 20 candy-filled eggs each. There are separate days for Moline, East Moline and Coal Valley residents — make sure you select the correct day/city when registering. Eggs will be delivered anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., rain or shine. Moline: Wednesday, April 5, $12 per child, registration deadline March 23, 3:30 p.m. Call 309-524-2424 or visit our website to sign up. https://secure.rec1.com/IL/moline-il/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIzMzg3MDI=

April 6

Moline, at-home egg hunt by Moline Parks and Recreation. Eggs will be delivered and scattered in your front yard. Open to children ages 1-18, the At Home Egg Hunt is perfect for those who might want to steer clear of the crowds, for kids to search at their own pace or even for children with special needs. All registered kids will receive 20 candy-filled eggs each. There are separate days for Moline, East Moline and Coal Valley residents — make sure you select the correct day/city when registering. Eggs will be delivered anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., rain or shine. Moline: Thursday, April 6, $12 per child, registration deadline March 23, 3:30 p.m. Call 309-524-2424 or visit our website to sign up. https://secure.rec1.com/IL/moline-il/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIzMzg3MDg=

April 8

Davenport, Ranch Riders 37th annual Easter Egg Hunt for the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad-Cites, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Gate opens at 11 a.m. Egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. sharp. Field No. 1 ages 1–3 (with parent help); Field No. 2 ages 4–6 (kids only); Field No. 3 ages 7-9 (kids only); Field No. 4 ages 10-12 (kids only); Field No. 5 special needs, any age (aides welcome). Portion of the event will be on hard surface to accommodate wheelchairs/walkers. No dogs allowed at the egg hunt. $3 suggested donation per child/no children will be turned away. There will be raffles, food, drawings and vendors.

Davenport, community egg hunt, Vander Veer Botanical Park, beginning at 11 a.m. for an egg-cellent time at the Community Wide Egg Hunt. Hop on over to the grassy area located behind Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village to collect as many eggs as possible and receive prizes. Age groups will be separated and include: 3 years-and-under, 4-6 years and 7 years-and-up. This event is best suited for ages 10-and-under. While you’re there, enter in a raffle for your chance to win a Summer Kids Pass, valued at $50. www.davenportiowa.com/egghunt