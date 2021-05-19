Eastern Illinois University swimmer mistaken for suspect in Quad-Cities to get two settlements

The collegiate swimmer who was mistaken for a suspect during a brief stop in the Quad-Cities is getting a settlement from the East Moline Police Department and another from a former Hampton police officer.

The ACLU of Illinois initially filed suit against six Quad-City police officers on behalf of Jaylan Butler.

The then-19-year-old stepped off an Eastern Illinois University bus at a rest area off Interstate 80 near East Moline in early 2019. He then was spotted by police who were searching for a suspect in a reported interstate shooting.

Butler, the only Black member of his swim team, was taken to the ground, handcuffed and threatened that, if he moved, he would be shot in the head, according to his complaint.

The East Moline Police Department and Officer Travis Staes reached a settlement agreement with Butler, which awards him $50,000. A settlement also was reached with former Hampton officer Ethan Bush, who was separated from the department several months after the incident.