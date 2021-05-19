 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern Illinois University swimmer mistaken for suspect in Quad-Cities to get two settlements
0 comments
topical alert top story

Eastern Illinois University swimmer mistaken for suspect in Quad-Cities to get two settlements

  • 0

The collegiate swimmer who was mistaken for a suspect during a brief stop in the Quad-Cities is getting a settlement from the East Moline Police Department and another from a former Hampton police officer.

The ACLU of Illinois initially filed suit against six Quad-City police officers on behalf of Jaylan Butler.

The then-19-year-old stepped off an Eastern Illinois University bus at a rest area off Interstate 80 near East Moline in early 2019. He then was spotted by police who were searching for a suspect in a reported interstate shooting.

College student, Quad-City police reach settlement in rest-area takedown

Butler, the only Black member of his swim team, was taken to the ground, handcuffed and threatened that, if he moved, he would be shot in the head, according to his complaint.

The East Moline Police Department and Officer Travis Staes reached a settlement agreement with Butler, which awards him $50,000. A settlement also was reached with former Hampton officer Ethan Bush, who was separated from the department several months after the incident.

As Bush no longer worked for the Hampton Police Department at the time the lawsuit was filed, his attorney said Wednesday, he was named as an individual. The police department is not responsible for the Butler financial settlement, and the terms of the agreement are not required to be made public.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The ACLU said this week that it is dismissing charges against two Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies and two unnamed officers. The lawsuit accused them of false arrest, excessive detention, excessive force, battery and failure of bystander officer to interfere in an unconstitutional arrest, among other claims.

Butler this week said he was satisfied with the agreement and said he intends to continue to support actions that demand accountability in policing.

Jaylan Butler

At the time he was mistaken by local police as a "fugitive," Jaylan Butler was 5' 10" and 160 pounds. The man police was looking for was 6' 6" and weighed 230 pounds.

 CONTRIBUTED
0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas bans abortions as early as 6 weeks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News