Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has recognized seven faculty and staff members with the college's Emeritus Award, given to retired and retiring individuals who exemplified service to students and the community.
The recipients include:
- Cindy LaFrentz, Staff Emeritus. She is retiring in June as purchasing specialist in the EICC district office. She has worked more than 40 years for the college in the business office.
- Laurie Adolph, Staff Emeritus. She retired in 2018 as dean of curriculum after spending more than 30 years at the college, including teaching English at Clinton Community College.
- Mark Aronson, Faculty Emeritus. He retired in May as biology instructor at Scott Community College. He was an environmental science instructor at Scott for more than 30 years. Arsonson worked with the Environmental Club to beautify the campus, helped initiate a campus recycling program, planted a butterfly garden, installed numerous campus bio swales and created hiking trails.
- Russ (Armond) Dunn, Faculty Emeritus. He retired in May as a biology instructor at Scott Community College after more than 30 years of teaching. In 2008, he created an Honors Seminar titled “The Biology of Cancer” and weekly traveled to the University of Iowa to get the latest information on science.
- Brad Scott, Faculty Emeritus. He retired in May as Culinary Arts Facilitator at Scott Community College. Scott has for more than 20 years worked to make the college's culinary arts program one of the best in the nation, the college said. In 2010, he was instrumental in the creation of SCC’s state-of-the-art Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management facility.
- Ron Serpliss, Staff Emeritus. He retired in 2018 as dean of Clinton Community College. He came to Clinton in 1997 as dean of students before becoming dean. When creating the new library, it was his idea to include an Art Gallery so students, faculty and the public could display their works.
- Paul Wilts, Faculty Emeritus. He retired in 2016 as a welding instructor at Muscatine Community College after 38 years of service. When the program temporarily closed, he worked in continuing education training dozens of companies, instructed students in the maintenance technician and engineering tech programs, and even taught German before transitioning back to welding.