After intense discussion, the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region Governing Board voted 4-0 to accept the withdrawal letter of Muscatine County from the board.
Board member and Muscatine County Supervisor Nathan Mather abstained from the vote.
Muscatine's board of supervisors voted earlier this month to leave the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region, slated for June 30, 2020. They voted to leave due to financial issues and incoming cuts for fiscal year 2021 and 2022 that would likely leave Eastern Iowa with fewer services. Eastern Iowa made millions in cuts earlier this year due to financial issues.
Before the vote to accept, a previous motion made by member Dawn Smith to expedite Muscatine's removal six months to December 31, 2019, was discussed at length.
"My own board of supervisors is concerned that Muscatine County is not willing to pay their portion in, and that they don't feel that the rest of the region should have to carry them," Smith said.
Smith said they're not expecting anyone within Muscatine County to go without services. "It's just the financial piece that my board is concerned with, and the fact that if we all pay in and we've all paid in good faith, we expect that of all the rest of the counties."
In response, Mather said he's seen a gross disparity in contributions between the counties.
Muscatine Community Services Director and Disability Services Coordinator Felicia Toppert said if they have to go through a Request For Proposal process, that would take significantly longer than contracting. "Because we're a governmental entity, we have a responsibility to go out for bid, RFP, whatever the case may be to get those contracts in place," she said. "And I don't think that can be accomplished in six weeks."
In terms of transfer payments, Mather told the board that the discussions his board had indicated Muscatine's board would not have the ability to pay. "Those fund balance projections indicated that at the time, we would not have enough money for cash flow," he said. "Since Felicia (Toppert) has come on, she's realized a great deal of cost savings that we had discussed with our board, and it is our intent to pay."
Smith told Mather that her motion had been based on the concern that the region would be stuck with Muscatine's bills. "The theory behind my motion was if you're not going to pay back in, it's best to sever on the 31st," she said.
Scott County Supervisor Ken Beck advocated for accepting the letter as is and pursuing an early withdrawal that fits a reasonable time frame for Muscatine. Services wouldn't be seamless, he said, if Muscatine wasn't able to look at what needs to be done to get those services.
Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin said his board had also been struggling with the inequality of payments into the region. "We have the same concerns Muscatine has," he said. Still, he said he was more comfortable with the direction the region is moving.
After Smith's vote was unanimously rejected, the board later voted to accept Muscatine's letter as is.
In a later motion, the board voted 3-2 to table a motion delaying Muscatine's paying of fiscal year 2020 transfer funds. Mather, Beck and Irwin voted in favor while Smith and Jackson County Supervisor Jack Willey voted against.