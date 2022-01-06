Eastern Iowa Project Linus chapter donates blankets to Kentucky tornado-affected children

Blankets made by local "blanketeers" are keeping kids warm and comfortable in Kentucky after they went through a horrible weather event.
The eastern Iowa Project Linus chapter sent 50 handmade blankets to tornado-struck areas of Kentucky, to go to children affected by the damage. Chapter coordinator Marjorie Rock said they answered a call made by national Project Linus chapter to mail blankets.
Blankets sent to the kids range from quilted to crocheted to fleece tie blankets, all with handmade elements. The chapter volunteers, or "blanketeers," make them in varying sizes for different age ranges, and the Kentucky chapter asked for every size except baby-sized.
"They got quite a variety," Rock said.
Project Linus is a national nonprofit that provides handmade blankets to children in need. Since its founding in 1995, the organization has donated more than 8 million blankets. The eastern Iowa chapter was founded in 2004 by Karen Brix of Grand Mound, Iowa.
Rock has been involved with the chapter almost since its creation, and took over after Brix's death last year. While the chapter doesn't have registered members, Rock said they have dedicated volunteers who "Keep the chapter going strong."
The eastern Iowa chapter wasn't the only one to make blankets for tornado victims, a total of 1,800 blankets were donated from chapters across the U.S. The national chapter asked for donations on Dec. 16, and Rock said they had blankets in the mail just two days later.
They keep a stash of blankets on-hand in case a sudden event like this pops up, Rock said. In addition to making their own blankets, people and groups will often donate blankets they've made, adding to their stock. They also receive donations of fabric and yarn, which they patch together for blankets.
Rock said the chapter distributes close to 1,000 blankets a year. They donate to hospitals, child protective services and shelters regularly, along with groups affected by tragic events like the loss of a loved one or natural disaster. Recently the group donated blankets to a class of students whose teacher died unexpectedly.
"It's just amazing," Rock said. "We get incredible thank you notes, emails, from someone that has gotten a blanket or their child has gotten a blanket."