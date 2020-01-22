Eat chili for a good cause: 11th annual Hand in Hand fundraiser is Saturday

You can try some 21 varieties of chili and vote for the best one while supporting a local nonprofit Saturday at Hand in Hand’s 11th annual Chili Cook-Off at the Mississippi Valley Fairground’s New Fair Center, 2815 Locust St., Davenport.

The fundraiser will benefit Hand in Hand, a Bettendorf organization that offers fun, inclusive programs and recreational opportunities for people of all abilities and disabilities, including child care; a summer camp; and after-school, evening and weekend programs, according to a news release. Hand in Hand's programs are aimed at helping participants gain self-esteem, social skills and independence while offering parents and caregivers a little respite so they may work, run errands or have a little time to themselves.

At the Chili Cook-Off, which will run from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 21 local teams will compete to win awards that include people's choice (in the categories of individual and restaurant/professional), judge's choice and more. The event also will feature a silent auction, raffles, a kids' zone, a wine and craft beer pull, and more, according to the release.

