Five residents in The Kahl Home, Davenport, are at least 100 years old.

They have lived through 18 presidents and eight popes. They survived the Depression and the pandemic. They were born before the invention of penicillin and at least two of them before the invention of insulin.

With a collective 500 years of knowledge, each of the five residents has kept their sense of humor as they reflected on what life was like over the last century. Wednesday afternoon, Jane Cronkleton sat in the bistro at the Kahl Home, wearing a Quad-City Times Bix 7 shirt. She joked she had a busy weekend at the race.

"I was busy winning," she said with a smile.

Really, Cronkleton was celebrating her 102nd birthday with family. She may be more than a century old, but she only feels about 75, she said. Cronkleton still lives independently and uses her sense of humor to charm those around her.

Originally from Donahue, Cronkleton attended high school at the Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport, an all-girls catholic school, where Palmer College is now. Cronkleton was there for boarding school, and her classmate, Margaret Gimble, attended the "day school."

Gimble is now 101, and lives at the Kahl Home as well. After graduation from Immaculate Conception, she and classmates formed a group called the Icalets, naming it after the first three letters of their school. Every other Thursday, the women would get together for social time. Eventually, they took on new members.

"When I retired they asked me to join. Margaret was one of the original members, and I was asked to join," Cronkleton said. "We met every two weeks up through the pandemic."

Gimble's daughter, Mary Irene Pitcher, remembers the Icalet meetings well. The group started out with 16 women who would all chip 10 cents for refreshments. Most of the new graduates were working because their fiancés were fighting in the war, Pitcher said. Gimble's own husband was in France at the time, and she found solace in being able to relate to the other women.

"They would get together and as each stage in their life came on; when new babies came and when the war was over, they still continued on," Pitcher said. "As time went on they each became grandmothers, etc. It was a way that they all shared their lives. It was great for camaraderie, but I think they all learned tips from each other, too."

Summers were spent having picnics at various parks where each woman would bring their children to play. Some moms would bring playpens, and they formed bonds of their own.

"We all kind of learned from the children of the other members," Pitcher said. "We kind of became a group, too, once we got into high school. They became like cousins, you always had a friend."

When Gimble wasn't with her Icalets group, she was an avid reader, cook and homemaker for her five children, her daughter said.

"We were always celebrating the next event," Pitcher said. "It wasn't just the five of us kids that were important. It was the whole family."

Gimble always made sure there was a meal for her husband, children and siblings. Once grandkids came along, Pitcher said her mother was the first one over to make sure the new parents could rest.

"By the time she would leave at the end of the visit, the house would be spotless, there would be at least three meals in the refrigerator, the laundry would be done. Things that had not been ironed since I was married would be pressed and put away," Pitcher said, joking that people often asked if she could visit their home next.

While Gimble chose to be a homemaker, Cronkleton opted for a different career and joined the Navy as a WAVE, or Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, from Aug. 12, 1943, until April 30, 1946.

During her time serving, she worked on an IBM Machine that broke down secret codes. In those days, the choices for jobs were to either become a nurse or a teacher, Cronkleton said. Cronkleton eventually defied those odds and went on to become a registered medical technician at the University of Michigan. After retiring, she moved home to Davenport to take care of her mother.

Nora Mess, 102, has lived in Davenport all her life and is a proud graduate of Johnson School, Western Intermediate school and Davenport Central High School. She eventually went on to become a teacher and taught in a country school for five years until World War II began.

Students did not have much time for school as they needed to be home to help out. Mess started a new career working for the telephone company in town.

By then, she was able to walk everywhere she needed to go, but during her country school teaching days she had a car.

Gas was about 19 cents a gallon, Mess said, and when she arrived at the filling station she would tell the clerk to put $1 worth of gas in her tank. That's all the gas the car could hold, she said.

Cronkleton said her mother was also a country school teacher and had a car, but it only had one long bench seat. Because there were no seatbelts, they would bundle her up and sandwich her between the adults, she said. Her twin brothers would be put into a clothes basket and held tightly on their mother's lap. Cars with seatbelts were not invented until 1949 and not mandatory until 1968.

The secret to living so long was not safety precautions. Instead, Mess said, she listens to the doctors when they tell her to eat fruits and vegetables.

"You don't start when you're 80, you start when you're tiny," she said. "When you grow up, you don't go out and drink. I never drank. Just eat clean."

When she was younger, Mess said she never imagined what life would look like in 2023. All she knew was that she wanted to be a teacher, so she continued her education past intermediate school and became the first in her family to go to high school.

"Way back in those days you didn't have much choice," Mess said. "The women had the teaching jobs or you were a housekeeper or a babysitter."

Not only has the world evolved with jobs, but with technology, Cronkleton said.

"I've seen so many changes," Cronkleton said. "When I was in the Navy I worked on an IMB machine, and I didn't think we would ever be where we have watches that did what one machine did. It's just been amazing."

Still tech savvy, Cronkleton has an iPhone and works it by herself. She uses a wheelchair to get around, but her fellow Kahl Home resident, Lenore Clark is fast with the assistance of her walker.

Even though she's 101, Clark said she feels about 17. The secret to feeling young is talking to people, eating good food and following your dreams, she said. Her whole life, she wanted to be a teacher and eventually made that happen.

"All our family were teachers, we had no nurses," Clark said. "I enjoyed seeing my teacher, and so I wanted to be more or less like her."

Clark said she taught in a classroom in Bettendorf but also spent some time living in Chicago. A baseball fan, she loves the Chicago Cubs and often catches games on TV. When she was younger, she walked everywhere and eventually saved up for a car and often gave rides to others.

Rounding out the group is 102-year-old Glenne Powers. Coming to terms with that age is still a work in progress for her.

"I'm still getting used to 101," she said with a smile.

She starts her days by reading the newspaper, Powers said, and always enjoyed English literature classes while she was in school. Eventually, she went on to become a secretary to the Davenport mayor.

"You had to pass my desk to get to his office," she said.

These days, Powers is a favorite at the Kahl Home, constantly keeping staff laughing. Her sense of humor, she said, comes from her father while her mother was the disciplinarian, but that's only proved to be fodder for her joke telling.

"My backside lived through it. Except it has a crack down it now," she said with a grin.

