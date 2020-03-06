Ed Froehlich, Julie Appleman to lead St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as grand marshal, Irish Mother of the Year

"I began to walk, felt something slide, looked down, and the bottoms of my shoes were gone,'' said Appleman of her caucus-night woes.
The night in question, Appleman was attending a post-caucus gathering in Davenport hosted by CNN employees, many of whom had spent months covering the event statewide. Her son, Jerry, is a longtime, award-winning photojournalist for CNN.
Never one to let a small issue such as damaged footwear keep her from a party, Appleman attended the gathering and had a great time — while wearing pieced-together shoes.
"Strangest thing," she said, describing how she taped the shoes together. "Must have been some of the salt from the winter, but they gave out. I promise my shoes won't give out for my big weekend as Irish Mother of the Year.''
Sharing the upcoming St. Patrick's Day festivities with Appleman will be Ed Froehlich, the longtime Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director, who stepped down from that job after last July's race.
Froehlich, a Quad-Cities legend, will serve as grand marshal for Grand Parade XXXV. The annual event sponsored by the St. Patrick Society, Quad Cities, U.S.A., is billed as the only bi-state St. Patrick's Day parade in the United States.
This year's parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island, then head west through the city's downtown. It will cross the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge into Davenport and end at the River Center, 136 E. 3rd St.
For a map of the parade route, go to stpatsqc.com/images/ParadeMap.jpg.
Appleman and Froehlich will be introduced to the public at the St. Patrick Society's Gathering of the Clan luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the RiverCenter. Following Saturday's parade, the duo will be part of the Post-Parade Bash beginning at 1 p.m. at the RiverCenter.
Honored to be grand marshal
You have free articles remaining.
Ever personable and the face of one of the most successful road races in the world, Froehlich retired as Bix 7 race director in 2019 after 40 years of guiding the event. His statue stands on the Bix Plaza near the Quad-City Times on River Drive in Davenport.
Knowing what it takes to bring such an important community event to life, Froehlich has long been an admirer and supporter of Grand Parade and the work of the St. Patrick Society.
"The parade is one of the premier events in the country, something the Quad-Cities loves and has embraced. I'm truly honored to get the opportunity to be grand marshal," Froehlich said while standing next to the sculpture honoring Irish immigrants at Harrison and 2nd streets in Davenport.
Sporting his signature Quad-City Times Bix 7 jacket and Bix 7 baseball cap, Froehlich said he will share his grand marshal good fortune with family, friends and his wife, Sandy. The two were high school sweethearts, and his eyes sparkle at the mention of her name.
The Bix 7 began humbly, featuring 84 entrants in 1975, its first year. Under Froehlich's guidance, beginning in 1980, the race found worldwide acclaim, reaching 20,000 runners in 1990 and 23,182 in 1999.
"Numbers like that speak volumes to the kind of hard work people have put in to make the race successful,'' Froehlich said, deflecting any personal praise. "It was an amazing time being part of something special, but I was just one piece of the puzzle. It's the thousands who give freely of their time and those who participate that make the race.''
Surprised by Irish Mother honor
Appleman, whose maiden name was Morrissey, was caught by surprise when told she had been named Irish Mother of the Year.
"All the years you think your children don't like you, and then they go and do something like this," she said with a smile and a wink. "There have been some tough times, but I truly am blessed to have great faith, a great family, and many wonderful friends.''
Froehlich, a Nebraska native, said this year's Grand Parade will have a different feeling for him.
"I've been around the parade for years, but it's going to be a bit odd getting to be in it and ride in it," he said. "It will be something special to share with family and friends. I was kind of shocked when I was told I was grand marshal because I'm German, but I cannot wait to be a part of this.
"I'm grateful for the honor. What's neat is the community understands how unique this is and the impact it has on our community. It's a great effort by many.''
Appleman, sporting a wide grin, said St. Patrick's Day celebrations have been a part of her family as long as she can recall. This year will be no different.
"Oh, we might have a little fun," she said. "A lot depends on the weather. If it's nice, the days will be a little longer than usual, but if the weather doesn't cooperate, we will have to work a little harder. We will enjoy all that comes with this. It's an honor. I'm touched.''
For the last four decades, St. Patrick's Day weekend has served as a reminder for Froehlich that he had a shade under four months to ready a community for the next Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Now, "things have slowed some," he said, adding that he has enjoyed his first few months of race-directing retirement. "I stay plenty busy. It will really be nice to sit back and enjoy the celebration that comes with such a great honor as grand marshal."
And for Appleman?
"I'll have proper shoes,'' she said with a smile and a wink.
031719-qct-qca-stpats-002
031719-qct-qca-stpats-001
031719-qct-qca-stpats-003
031719-qct-qca-stpats-004
031719-qct-qca-stpats-005
031719-qct-qca-stpats-006
031719-qct-qca-stpats-007
031719-qct-qca-stpats-008
031719-qct-qca-stpats-009
031719-qct-qca-stpats-010
031719-qct-qca-stpats-011
031719-qct-qca-stpats-012
031719-qct-qca-stpats-013
031719-qct-qca-stpats-014
031719-qct-qca-stpats-015
031719-qct-qca-stpats-016
031719-qct-qca-stpats-017
031719-qct-qca-stpats-018
031719-qct-qca-stpats-019
031719-qct-qca-stpats-020
031719-qct-qca-stpats-021
031719-qct-qca-stpats-022
031719-qct-qca-stpats-023
031719-qct-qca-stpats-024
031719-qct-qca-stpats-025
031719-qct-qca-stpats-026
031719-qct-qca-stpats-027
031719-qct-qca-stpats-028
031719-qct-qca-stpats-029
031719-qct-qca-stpats-030
031719-qct-qca-stpats-031
031719-qct-qca-stpats-032
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com