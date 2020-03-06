Ed Froehlich, Julie Appleman to lead St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as grand marshal, Irish Mother of the Year

Appleman, whose maiden name was Morrissey, was caught by surprise when told she had been named Irish Mother of the Year.

"All the years you think your children don't like you, and then they go and do something like this," she said with a smile and a wink. "There have been some tough times, but I truly am blessed to have great faith, a great family, and many wonderful friends.''

Froehlich, a Nebraska native, said this year's Grand Parade will have a different feeling for him.

"I've been around the parade for years, but it's going to be a bit odd getting to be in it and ride in it," he said. "It will be something special to share with family and friends. I was kind of shocked when I was told I was grand marshal because I'm German, but I cannot wait to be a part of this.

"I'm grateful for the honor. What's neat is the community understands how unique this is and the impact it has on our community. It's a great effort by many.''

Appleman, sporting a wide grin, said St. Patrick's Day celebrations have been a part of her family as long as she can recall. This year will be no different.

"Oh, we might have a little fun," she said. "A lot depends on the weather. If it's nice, the days will be a little longer than usual, but if the weather doesn't cooperate, we will have to work a little harder. We will enjoy all that comes with this. It's an honor. I'm touched.''

For the last four decades, St. Patrick's Day weekend has served as a reminder for Froehlich that he had a shade under four months to ready a community for the next Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Now, "things have slowed some," he said, adding that he has enjoyed his first few months of race-directing retirement. "I stay plenty busy. It will really be nice to sit back and enjoy the celebration that comes with such a great honor as grand marshal."

And for Appleman?

"I'll have proper shoes,'' she said with a smile and a wink.