Eddy Award: Davenport public works employee specializes in clean water

A developer wants to construct an office building with a large parking lot on former farm ground.
A resident living along a creek notices that during heavy rains and flooding, his backyard is starting to erode into a creek.
High school students doing water quality sampling notice disturbingly high levels of nitrate in an area creek during one of their tests.
Who are these people going to call for help, direction or advice?
In Davenport, that person may well be Amy Kay, a public works department employee with the title of "clean water manager." As such, Kay leads a staff of five whose job it is to deal with all those issues.
Staff members review construction site plans to make sure a builder manages storm water and receives the proper permits. They work with residents who have streambank erosion issues, explaining programs that might fix the problem and preside over sometimes-contentious meetings. And they apply for grants for public education programs or for systems that might cleanse streams of nitrate and bacteria.
For leading these programs and advocating forward-looking approaches to achieving clean water, Kay is one of nine Quad-City area residents and organizations chosen to receive an Eddy Award this year from River Action Inc. Her award is in the category of stewardship.
The awards are presented annually to honor efforts that River Action feels best represent the spirit of true river action, executive director Kathy Wine said. They recognize those who go against the current, as in an eddy, to provide outstanding riverfront activity or development that is well-designed and environmentally responsible.
From art major to storm water expert
A Davenport native, Kay graduated from Davenport West High School in 1997 where her main activities were art and soccer.
She loved the outdoors, having grown up in a family that went bike riding and camping, but when she went to the University of Northern Iowa, she majored in fine art with an emphasis in ceramics.
Principles of environmental stewardship and personal responsibility were already in place, though. Her grandmother helped her garden, where Kay got her "fingers in the dirt."
In 7th grade she took to heart a class in resource consumption "related to what we eat and how we eat" that conveyed "how personal decisions affect things globally."
"That is something I always try to keep in mind," Kay said in a phone interview last week.
A nature scout program through her church took her canoeing in Minnesota and backpacking in Colorado and the director modeled "servant leadership, democratic leadership," Kay said.
"He did in an excellent job of letting the kids lead."
While she liked art and expected to teach, she realized during college that teaching wasn't for her.
After graduation, she began a series of jobs and activities over a 20-year period in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area that brought her to where she is today.
She fabricated and installed HVAC systems. She got a two-year associates' degree in construction and civil engineering technology that let her know that "something have to do with water would be an interesting field." She worked for an engineering firm doing construction inspection and auto-cad drawing. And she got a job with the City of Cedar Falls that was looking to revamp its construction site storm water pollution prevention program.
This introduced her to the world of permits, permits with different names and purposes, required by different governmental entities, local, state and federal.
As a young female dealing with mainly older men, she encountered resistance with enforcement, even explanation, of these requirements. "Difficult conversations happened a lot," she said.
At one point the city engineer "sat me down and said, 'Keep it up, you're doing good work. Life is a marathon not a sprint. Tomorrow is another day. Keep rolling,'" Kay said.
But she understood that to affect policy and "move the needle" for change, she needed more education.
Moving forward
By this time she also had met and married her husband Kevin and they had a young son. So just as Kevin was finishing graduate school in engineering, she began her own online studies for a master's degree in Environmental Management and Planning through the University of Illinois, Springfield.
This was while simultaneously working full-time and tending to the baby.
Both she and Kevin realized it would be good to have family support and began putting out feelers for for jobs in the Quad-City area.
Through her previous work Kay had a contact in the Davenport public works department who was leaving, creating a job vacancy.
"It was the perfect opportunity, and a step I was looking to make," she said. Although she thought she "bombed" the interview — "it had been so long since I interviewed"— she got the position.
For the next year — 2016-17 — she lived and worked in Davenport and continued her graduate studies while her husband and son stayed in Waterloo-Cedar Falls.
"It was pretty rough," she said.
But eventually Kevin got a transfer to a Deere & Co. location in the Quad-Cities, and the family has been together ever since.
Community impact
And also ever since, Kay has "expanded our knowledge of storm water best practices and increased the number of green infrastructure projects in the city," River Action's Wine wrote in a news release about the Eddy awards.
"Those of us who work with flood prevention and mitigation admire her knowledge of federal, state, and local laws and permitting."
While Kay is in a management role that means most of her work is done on a phone and a computer in an office, she makes a point to get outside. And she's particularly happy leading conservation projects, such as obtaining grants to help build a permeable paving alley or planting bluebells.
She also has started a group called Duck Creek Wild that will gather volunteers — when it is medically safe to do so — to do projects along the creek such as removal of invasive plant species and planting of native materials.
Another project she'd like to tackle for the city is a restructuring of the stormwater utility fee in which all residents pay the same flat rate of $2.80 per month. Over the next couple of years, she would like to make that more equitable by charging more to those with bigger impermeable surfaces such as roofs or concrete driveways.
Outside of work, she still does pottery work in her basement studio, she and her family have a big garden and expect to can some of the produce, and they go for bikes and hikes.
