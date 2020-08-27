Edford Township now has a home for its equipment and meetings

GENESEO — Edford Township now has a home of its own for the equipment used to maintain roads in the Henry County countryside as well as a location for meetings and voting.
The building, on U.S. Route 6 between Geneseo and Colona, is the first home the township has ever had for its equipment. Before the structure was complete, it was necessary to rent space to store equipment such as trucks used for snow removal and hauling gravel, and smaller road maintenance equipment.
The “home” for the township equipment was made possible in part from a $100,000 financial grant from the Wilbert J. and Carol A. Keppy Foundation. Dick Baum, a trustee of the Keppy Charitable Foundation, said when space was no longer available to rent for the equipment, Edford Township officials purchased farm property from the late Mitchell and Berthella Neumann in Edford Township.
According to Joel Werling, Edford Twp. supervisor, the total cost of the building is $388,700.
”The grant from the Keppy Foundation was $100,000, with the stipulation that an office and meeting space be part of the structure,” he said. “The Keppy Foundation board requested that the building include a place for residents of Edford Township to vote and that the township board have a site to hold monthly meetings, and those are the two main uses of the office space. The building itself is a 60-by-80-square-foot shop space with 40-by-32-square-feet of office space that includes restrooms and utilities."
The Keppy Foundation Board supported the construction of the building and recently offered additional support in the amount of $95,000 to purchase road equipment, which included an endloader, Werling said.
The Keppy couple lived and farmed in the western part of Edford Township.
Edford Township has more than 32 miles of road that the township maintains between Geneseo and Colona. It also is the site of two churches — St. John’s Lutheran Church and St. Peter’s Evangelical Church — and Edford Township Cemetery. There are 650 residents in the township. Lewis Opsal is the Edford Township road commissioner.
The township also has a shared recycling program with Geneseo Township, Werling said.
The office building is dedicated in memory of Wilbert and Carol Keppy, and a plaque on the wall in the Edford Township building reads: “Wilbert J. and Carol A. Keppy established themselves as hard-working citizens who loved their country, their Midwestern values and their creator. In 1966, they were participants in ‘The Moline 90,’ the start of The National Pork Producers and Porkette Associations. They worked hard to improve the quality of meat-type hogs and to improve the lives of fellow pork producers. Their vision, The Wilbert J. and Carol A. Keppy Charitable Foundation, has granted hundreds of college scholarships to the youth of Henry County and Illinois since 1999. Their philanthropic legacy has helped many charities and organizations. The Keppy Spirit reminds each of us to help others.”
