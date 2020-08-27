Edford Township now has a home for its equipment and meetings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GENESEO — Edford Township now has a home of its own for the equipment used to maintain roads in the Henry County countryside as well as a location for meetings and voting.

The building, on U.S. Route 6 between Geneseo and Colona, is the first home the township has ever had for its equipment. Before the structure was complete, it was necessary to rent space to store equipment such as trucks used for snow removal and hauling gravel, and smaller road maintenance equipment.

The “home” for the township equipment was made possible in part from a $100,000 financial grant from the Wilbert J. and Carol A. Keppy Foundation. Dick Baum, a trustee of the Keppy Charitable Foundation, said when space was no longer available to rent for the equipment, Edford Township officials purchased farm property from the late Mitchell and Berthella Neumann in Edford Township.

According to Joel Werling, Edford Twp. supervisor, the total cost of the building is $388,700.