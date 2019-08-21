Edgar Crockett will make another appearance Sunday, Sept. 1, at Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave, Rock Island.
The Quad-City jazz musician will bring a combo with him to provide worship music at the service that starts at 9:30 a.m. Additionally, the Rev. Robb McCoy will be finishing his sermon series called “The Bible’s Greatest Hits” with a sermon on John 3:16.
Jazz Sunday at Two Rivers Church is a long Labor Day Weekend tradition. It is the last Sunday of the summer before the traditional choir returns.
Crockett, who earned a doctoral degree in composition from the University of Iowa, is a professor of music at Black Hawk College, Moline.