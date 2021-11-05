Edison Junior High in Rock Island is going remote because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. Cases in the county are up.

Edison Junior High School has an increase in COVID-19 cases and will go to remote learning for much of November, the Rock Island-Milan School District announced Friday.
The number of students and staff being quarantined because of potential exposure has increased, the district said in a news release.
In-person learning will be suspended and instruction will switch to all-virtual from Monday through Nov. 26, with students expected to return to Edison on Nov. 29, the announcement states.
The decision was made in consultation with the Rock Island County Health Department and only impacts Edison.
More details are expected to be released to Edison families during the weekend.
COVID-19 numbers
Starting with Friday's local-level update, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 19,052.
According to Friday's numbers from the CDC, Rock Island County added 227 new COVID-19 cases during the seven-day period ending Friday. That's an average of 32.4 new cases per day.
The CDC said Rock Island County's positivity rate for the seven-day period ending Friday was 5.25%.
All are increases over the seven-day period ending Friday, Oct. 29. Rock Island County had 155 cases over that seven-day period — an average of 23.1 per day.
During the same span, Rock Island County's seven-day positivity rate was 4.64%.
The numbers reported by the CDC showed 240 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County during the seven-day period ending Friday. That's an average of 34.2 cases per day.
The county's positivity rate rate during the latest seven-day span was 6.24%.
On Friday, Oct. 29 the CDC reported Scott County added 254 new COVID-19 cases over the seven-day period — an average of 36.3 new cases per day.
Scott County's seven-day positivity rate stood at 6.52%.
COVID-19 vaccines for local kids
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 in the lower level clinic at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. In a news release, public health officials said children will be vaccinated in private clinical rooms. Appointments are limited for the first few clinics. A clinic will be offered Monday, Nov. 8, by appointment only.
Appointments will be made through the health department's Facebook page: facebook.com/RockIslandCountyHealthDepartment
Rock Island County public health officials said visitors to the page do not need a Facebook account or a Sign Up Genius account to schedule an appointment. They expect the appointments will be filled very quickly.
The Rock Island Health Department also will host a Saturday morning clinic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Nov. 20. The sign up for that clinic will be posted on the Facebook page at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
The Rock Island Health Department will continue to host walk-in Pfizer clinics for ages 12 and older 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday.
The Scott County Health Department said parents looking to vaccinate their eligible children should consult with their pediatrician or family doctor.
Those who do not have a private health care provider will be able to get children vaccinated at Hy-Vee, Walgreens and CVS.
Hy-Vee announced Wednesday its stores offer a limited supply of free COVID-19 vaccine shots for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The vaccinations will only be available by appointment for now. Find out more at www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/vaccine-consent.
Walgreens will begin vaccinating children on Saturday, Nov. 6, and CVS will offer kids vaccines starting Sunday, Nov. 7.
To find out more about vaccines at Walgreens, go to walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing.
To learn more about scheduling a vaccination at CVS, go to cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link1-covid19-vaccine.