Speakeasy vibes and a laid-back atmosphere describe the newest bar in Bettendorf.

Edison’s Raw Bar at 3579 Tanglefoot Lane opened Saturday. It neighbors Flip’s Pancake House and Country Style Ice Cream, both of which moved in this spring.

The new bar has been in the works for about a year-and-a-half, according to Branding Director Bailey Thompson. It’s co-owned by Michael DeWitte and Paul Martinez.

Inspiration for the bar, Thompson said, came from Thomas Edison and the mascot, a goose, came from him as well. According to legend, Edison once tried to sit on a goose egg to help it hatch.

“It’s a funny story that’s been told about him, so we have stuck with the goose theme, and now he’s the face of our brand,” she said, referring to the many goose decals around the bar. “We call him Al because Thomas Edison’s middle name was Alva.”

The bar is decked out in shades of green with gold accents and white marble tiles that give it a speakeasy feel. They’ve added a modern twist with the addition of QR codes at every table.

Once customers come in and grab a table, they can scan the code and order a drink without having to get up. A server then delivers to the tables. On the drink menu are classic speakeasy cocktails — negroni, side car, old fashioned — as well as modern cocktails, wine, sake and an extensive list of domestic, craft and import beers.

The food menu consists entirely of shareables and small bites, like crostinis, temaki handrolls and oysters on the half-shell. Soon, Edison’s will offer a seafood tower that will consist of oysters, shrimp cocktail, sashimi and lettuce wraps.

“It’s all meant to be shared,” Thompson said.

While the bar has an upscale feel, she said, the owners want customers to feel comfortable in the laid-back atmosphere.

“What’s most important and what we want the public to understand is that this is just your neighborhood bar,” she said. “Don’t come in and feel like you have to order a cocktail. We want you to come in for the game and order beer after beer.”

Edison’s has a patio that will open in the next week or so. Once completed, it will feature multiple outdoor seating options as well as firepits. An indoor mezzanine can be rented for parties.

The bartenders all are familiar to the Quad-Cities area, she said.

“We love the fact that we have an awesome crew already,” Thompson said. “That’s always good when you’re opening — to have people that have experience and have a crowd that likes to come see them.”

Edison’s is open from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 2 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be closed Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 11.