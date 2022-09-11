Editorial: One-ways are a dead end for downtown Davenport

In a little more than two weeks, the Davenport City Council will vote on whether to change one-ways downtown into two-way streets.

We urge them to make the change.

The practical implications are many. Proponents say two-ways would slow traffic in the city's core, reduce confusion from visitors unfamiliar with the one-ways, and encourage a more pedestrian-friendly feel. There’s a lot at stake politically, too. The council is evenly split, and they’re hearing plenty from voters just as evenly divided. Regardless of outcome, this vote will surely be on voters’ minds come the next city elections.

But more important is what’s at stake for the businesses, drivers and pedestrians — and the Quad-Cities at large. The City of Davenport has made significant investments to rejuvenate downtown over the past two decades. More people live there. More businesses are open. More visitors are coming. The aim is to make the riverfront and downtown Davenport the benchmark for Mississippi River towns.

Pretty hard to do when 3rd and 4th streets are practically drag strips zipping drivers through the city’s arts, entertainment and nightlife hotspots. Just last week, at the initial docking of the Viking Mississippi cruise ship, a car wrecked on the train tracks at River Heritage Park, where the one-ways meet River Drive. What kind of welcome does that send to hundreds of tourists?

It’s time to clean up traffic downtown to meet the needs of a modern urban neighborhood. Other cities, like Muscatine, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have converted to two-ways. Those cities, says Mayor Mike Matson, have no regrets.

We shouldn’t either. Yes, this will be painful for some businesses that’ll have to change signage. Drivers will have to navigate new traffic flows. There are concerns about trucks blocking traffic to unload goods at downtown businesses. In the grand scheme, though, these details can be worked out. Davenport, after all, isn’t the only city in the country to redesign its downtown traffic patterns to meet adapting needs.

Here’s how it would work in Davenport:

Besides converting one-ways to two-ways, the proposed ordinance also changes four intersections from lighted intersections to four-way stops — Iowa Street at both 3rd and 4th streets and Pershing Avenue at both 3rd and 4th streets. It also removes three traffic lights on 3rd Street at Ripley, Scott and Warren streets.

City Hall estimates the cost at $1.6 million to convert from River Drive to Marquette Street, plus another $1.65 million to extend the two-ways to Telegraph Road to accommodate an upgraded rail crossing near Division Street. The Downtown Davenport Partnership, funded by a special tax on property owners in the area, would chip in $700,000 over 10 years.

Aldermen who’ve indicated opposition say it stems from ward residents who don’t want a change. A good compromise, we think, would be to entertain amendments suggested by Ald. Robby Ortiz, Ward 4, who suggested the city extend two-way traffic at least to Division Street, limit the time window for loading trucks and keep lighted intersections.

Regardless, the overall premise stands: Convert the one-ways, now. It's a gutsy vote, for sure, but progress rarely favors the timid.