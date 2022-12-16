Editorial: Quick takes on riverfront development, SAFE-T Act and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder

Quad Cities will get boost from Destination Iowa grant

Decades-long planning continues to yield results.

On Dec. 2, the Quad-Cities received the news that a Destination Iowa grant of $9.6 million is headed to Davenport. That’s a shot in the arm for riverfront development and tourism, thanks to regional thinking. The money helps Davenport and the Quad-Cities take advantage of its position on the Mississippi River.

The Main Street Landing, located next to the Skybridge, is one of the featured projects, acting as an all-season riverfront plaza for events and recreation featuring an Adventure Play and Experience Zone. Money will also pay for technology enhancements of the downtown Skybridge and aesthetic lighting on the Figge Museum.

The total cost of the enhancements is $26 million and will come from a variety of sources. The city will fund $12 million, $6 million is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, and another $6 million is to be used from Davenport's settlement with railroad company Canadian Pacific. The Figge Museum is to put $2.4 million toward its lighting and is about $200,000 from the goal.

We applaud the coordinated effort to improve the Davenport riverfront and look forward to continued good news.

SAFE-T Act amendments make rushed, partisan bill better

Illinois’ controversial SAFE-T Act, set to take effect Jan. 1, has received plenty of pushback from law enforcement and state’s attorneys across Illinois. While the legislation is well intended, bringing more stakeholders into the creation of the bill would have inevitably yielded better reform.

We were glad to see earlier this month that House Bill 1095 was amended to give judges more tools for keeping defendants who are deemed a threat to the public behind bars while awaiting adjudication. In particular, judges could jail those charged with forcible felonies or offenses that are nonprobational.

The new law eliminates cash bail, a system which allows defendants to get out of jail while awaiting trial if they can pay 10% of their bond. That created an inequity favoring wealthier defendants. We believe the new law correctly uses public safety and whether the defendant is a flight risk as guides - rather than the ability to pay – to determine whether the suspect should remain in jail while awaiting trial.

HB 1095 has exposed the divide among the majority Democrats and minority Republicans in Illinois. Even though no Republicans supported the recent amendments in the trailer bill, some admitted it was a step in the right direction. We agree.

We likely haven’t heard the last of this reform. It inevitably will need more tweaking as holes in the law’s implementation are revealed. And a lawsuit joined by 62 state’s attorneys argues the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. That lawsuit will be heard Dec. 20 in Kankakee County. Stay tuned.

Coach Lisa Bluder continues to make Quad-Cities proud

University of Iowa women’s head basketball coach Lisa Bluder has hit yet another career milestone. She became the all-time wins leader in conference play among Big Ten coaches Dec. 10 when the Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota 87-64 to give Bluder 234 conference wins. That pushed her past Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer, whom she succeeded in Iowa.

Our connection to Bluder is through St. Ambrose University in Davenport, where she got her coaching start and regularly cites in interviews, regarding her career.

After graduating from Northern Iowa University, Bluder became the St. Ambrose University women’s basketball coach in 1984. Over six seasons, her teams compiled a record of 165-36. She led the team to four NAIA national tournament berths, including making the Final Four in 1989 and 1990. She was named NAIA national coach of the year after her 1990 team finished 33-1.

Bluder was inducted into the St. Ambrose Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

She also had success from 1990 to 2000 at Drake University with four NCAA berths before taking the coaching job at the University of Iowa.

Throughout her illustrious career, Bluder has made a positive impact on countless young Iowa women, both through example and direction.