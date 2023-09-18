BHS to host blood drive

The Bettendorf High School National Honor Society will host its first blood drive of the 2023-24 year on Tuesday.

Partnering with ImpactLife, the blood drive will take place at the high school, 3333 18th St. in Bettendorf, in the student commons area.

The event is open to the public, and all students ages 16 and older are also invited to donate. Sixteen-year-old students planning to donate will need to bring a parent permission slip from Student Services to the drive.

By donating to the blood drive, individuals can save up to three lives within the Quad-Cities community.

To schedule your donation, sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/5n6hrk2h.

LeClaire library to offer fall family concert

The LeClaire Community Library, 323 Wisconsin St., will host a fall family concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 featuring Jubilo, a bluegrass and folk-inspired group.

The band consists of local musicians Jean Duncan, Chuck Bodds, Kevin Lendt, Jenna McClelland and Nick McClelland. The joyful group will highlight string music of all kinds and combinations including violin, guitar, banjo and double bass.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome to attend.

There will be fall-themed crafts and activities offered in the children’s area for any restless little ones.

Construction on City Centre Plaza may limit library access. Follow posted signs for the best parking and entrance. The most accessible entrance is between the LeClaire Post Office and the library.