The Quad City Engineering and Science Council will hold the 16th annual "Battle of the Bridges" contest on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Putnam Museum, inviting school-aged children up to professional engineers to compete in the bridge building contest and put their engineering skills to the test.

QCESC are still looking for participants for Saturday's event, as Friday's contest is at capacity. Entry fees are just $25.00 per team.

“This event is a way for participants to get more hands-on experience and introduces skills that are essential to being successful in the field of STEM. Engineer or not, everyone is familiar with bridges –the Quad Cities has many – and that’s what makes this contest fun for all," said 10-year event director Jeff Melvin in a news release. "Our goal is to get more families involved on Saturday, February 25. The school age categories are already at capacity for Friday, February 24, so we are targeting families at this stage and hope to make this our most successful year yet.”

Each team must consist of two to four people and all members must be identified with a team name upon registration. Teams will compete to build a wooden-model bridge using provided tools and materials with the greatest structural efficiency possible within three hours.

Teams are broken into six categories: professional/societies (adults over 18), families (any combination; kids, adults, seniors, up to one engineer), post-secondary (beyond grades, back from 2015), high school (grades 9-12), middle school (grades 7-8) and elementary school (grades 4-6).

The elementary school, middle school, and high school categories compete primarily on Friday; awards for the top three places in these divisions will be presented that afternoon only. College, families and professional society awards will not take place until Saturday.

Event schedules are as follows:

Friday, February 24th

Check-in/Setup: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Building: 12:15 to 3:15 p.m.

Load Testing: 2:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Awards Ceremony: 4:15 to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 25th

Check-in/Setup: 8-8:30 a.m.

Building: 8:45-11:45 a.m.

Lunch Break: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Load Testing: 10:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Awards Ceremony: 1:15-1:30 p.m.

Registration deadline is Wednesday, February 22 or until full. To secure your spot and register, visit https://qcesc.org/battle-of-the-bridges/. For more information or questions, please email battleofthebridges@qcesc.org.