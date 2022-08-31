2023 Black Hawk College Board of Trustees election: What to know

Voters can pick up petitions for candidate nominations and other election materials for the 2023 Black Hawk College Board of Trustees election at either campus starting Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The petition packets will be available in the Office of the Vice President for Finance and Administration in Building 1 of the Quad-Cities Campus, located at 6600 34th Ave., Moline. They will also be held in the Administration Office in Building A at the East Campus, located at 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva.

Office hours for both locations are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nomination petitions may not circulate until Sept. 20.

There are three six-year terms up for election on the Black Hawk College Board of Trustees. tThe consolidated election will take place on April 4, 2023.

Parties can file their completed petitions beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 to the Office of the Vice President for Finance and Administration at the Quad-Cities Campus. The deadline for petitions is 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

For more information, call 309-796-5933.