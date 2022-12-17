5 things to know about Davenport school changes

The Davenport school board's vote on Monday kicked-off the first phase the district's shift to a K-5, 6-8 grade configuration pathway, a key provision of its highly anticipated long-range facilities plan.

This plan will set the tone for Davenport schools over the next 10 to 20 years. Here's an overview of what know as the district continues to move forward.

1. The 'Why'

Davenport school leaders, Bray Architects and other stakeholders used an assortment of studies, data, projections and other considerations to recommend right-sizing (or, school reconfiguration) the district. It predominantly boils down to two key factors: excess capacity and operational efficiency.

Superintendent TJ Shneckloth said the district could currently absorb any one of its neighboring school districts without adding a classroom, causing resources and programming to spread thin. A September enrollment study conducted by consulting firm MDRoffers projects district enrollment to decline by approximately 749 resident K-12 students by 2031.

Through grade reconfigurations and right-sizing, the district hopes to balance its budget and resources with school needs and capacity — i.e., reaching a point of greater operational efficiency.

2. School closures

Monday's school board vote solidified the closures of three district elementary schools: Washington, Monroe and Buchanan.

The three were selected based on several factors, building age and prospective renovation costs being the main justifications for Washington and Monroe. Buchanan was chosen due to lowered enrollment and lack of recent remodels compared to regional neighboring schools Fillmore and Truman.

The schools will officially close at the end of the 2022-2023 school year — the district has yet to decide what will be done with the three building sites. No construction will be necessary at remaining elementary buildings to accommodate Washington, Monroe and Buchanan students.

3. Sixth-grade

The board also voted Monday to move district sixth-graders into the intermediate buildings, aligning with the K-5, 6-8 pathway.

Unlike the elementary school closures, the sixth-grade move won't take place until the fall of 2024—giving the district more time to formalize and communicate a transition plan to students, staff and the community.

4. Boundary changes

With district restructuring and building closures comes the need to re-draw elementary attendance boundary zones. All boundary proposals are posted on the district website in its "Long Range-FMPC" webpage.

This comes alongside community concerns about transportation for students impacted by the school closures—particularly Buchanan, which has a sizable number of students that walk to school each day.

District leaders and Bray Architects put out boundary proposals for the remaining elementary schools, illustrating the proposals among the district's North, Central and West regions.

According to spokesperson Mike Vondran, the district aims to bring boundary proposals to vote by Monday, Jan. 9, though nothing is confirmed.

5. Moving forward

District leadership and the facilities master planning committee are developing a student and staff transition plan to clearly communicate all processes and expectations before schools officially close.

Schneckloth and Bray representatives have been clear that the district will continue to need the staff impacted by the closures, as those numbers are expected to balance out through attrition.

The district still has much to do in terms of confirming future plans and gathering community input, but they will consider additional improvement or capital investment projects across all levels once phase one of the long-range facilities plan is complete.

This story is developing.

