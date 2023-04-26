The termination of Rock Island-Milan Schools Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence was a "mutual" decision, according to those who made it.

"There's really not much detail behind the decisions that came forth last night," Lawrence said Wednesday. "In any work relationship, you just continue to work together to do the best for your organization, in our case, the school district. Every year, you always reassess how things have gone. In this case, the decision was made for us to mutually separate, which means both the board and I agreed this was the best decision and the best way for us to move forward."

Lawrence — whose contract was not up for renewal until 2025 — will serve his final day with the district on Saturday, June 3. He and the board agreed to a $350,000 payout.

"I do, in my heart, believe the board is always looking out for the best interests of the schools and the district," Lawrence said. "Sometimes, when you work as a team, there's tough decisions that have to be made. Sometimes you agree upon things; sometimes you don't. In the end, we always want to come to something that's mutual."

For those reasons, Lawrence said, he respects the outcome of Tuesday's vote and, "enjoyed working with the board."

Asked whether he was treated fairly by the board, Lawrence said he was.

Board president Terell Williams said the circumstances leading up to the contract termination are, "personnel matters that the Board of Education will not comment on."

"The Board is happy to have reached a mutual agreement with Dr. Lawrence and wishes him the best in his future endeavors," he said.

Williams said the goal is, "always to do so amicably" in cases where a board and superintendent part ways.

"This Board believes we have achieved that here," he said. "Being a member of the Board is not an easy task, and members are faced with difficult decisions. Despite the challenges, the Board remains committed to our district and, most importantly, our students."

A half-dozen people spoke on Lawrence's behalf at Tuesday's meetings and others in attendance were there to support him.

"I was utterly surprised to see such a large turnout," Lawrence said. "It was definitely positive to see them come out to speak for something they believe in, something they feel impacts them and the community. Every person you had up there last night; they care about this school district. They have some attachment to it."

Dr. Darryl Taylor, a retired Lincoln Elementary School District Superintendent of 12 years, said the termination was done in haste. He is also a former Rock Island-Milan teacher and administrator.

"Dr. Lawrence has been there for four years," he said in an interview before the vote, noting a recent performance evaluation of Lawrence by the board. "If someone doesn't do their job, you (school board members) document that in the evaluation and release them on cause. There's no payout."

The most recent performance evaluation was conducted in closed session at a March 21 special meeting.

Taylor said Lawrence's termination was done without cause but because, "there are individuals on the board who don't see eye-to-eye."

To him, the $350,000 payout is money better spent elsewhere.

"Why are we now using these funds to buy out a contract when we could be using them on improving education, facilities and putting in training for teachers?" Taylor asked. "Let the new board come in; let them do their due-diligence to see if they can work this out."

The board discussed the agreement in closed session for more than an hour before returning to vote. In following discussions, member Gary Rowe said he did not agree with the decision to terminate Lawrence but accepted the will of the board.

Noting how she and Lawrence, "didn't always agree on everything," outgoing board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris thanked him for his service, saying she, "could see (Lawrence) being a great superintendent somewhere" — a remark that drew audible groans from some in attendance.

With the approved agreement, Williams said, the board will begin the process of hiring a new superintendent.

