A new local car show is revving up annual scholarships for Black Hawk College

Hot Roddin' for Scholars donates $4,000 to launch a new scholarship at Black Hawk College

(From left to right) Black Hawk College-Quad Cities Foundation's Executive Director Zenaida Landeros with donors Jamie Just, Stephanie Genova, Hadashia Pea, Melissa Hall and Amari Pea. 

Contributed by Holly Smith, Black Hawk College Public Relations Specialist

 Contributed

A new local car show — Hot Roddin' for Scholars — recently raised and donated $4,000 to the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation, creating a new scholarship for students with financial needs. 

The new annual scholarship will be awarded for the first time in Fall 2023 and will benefit several students each year. 

Zenaida Landeros, executive director of the BHC-QC Foundation, expressed her gratitude for the donation in a recent press release: 

“We are honored that this community has invested in our Black Hawk College students. It’s amazing to see the support,” she said. “These scholarship funds will make a huge difference for those who have financial barriers to education and will have an immense impact on the lives of our students." 

Black Hawk's Quad-Cities campus hosted the inaugural Hot Roddin' for Scholars show on Sept. 25, and the donation was generated from the event's gate admissions and entry fees. 

Coal Valley Days, a summer festival that raises money for local charities, has onboarded Hot Roddin' for Scholars in addition to their annual July festival. 

“There are people that can’t afford things they want to do such as going to college and they just don’t have the means to do it,” said donor and Coal Valley Days Board member Stephanie Genova. “Clearly there’s a need in our community."

