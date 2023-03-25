Next week marks the final opportunity for Illinois teachers, parents and students to complete the state-backed 2023 5Essentials Survey.

The annual, research-based survey identifies five key indicators that positively impact student outcomes and school success in areas, such as attendance and achievement scores. According to the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), which partners with UChicago Impact to administer the survey online, these indicators include:

Effective Leaders

Collaborative Teachers

Involved Families

Supportive Environments

Ambitious Instruction

The ISBE provides a separate 5Essentials survey for students, teachers and parents, and the 2023 survey window closes Friday, March 31.

Illinois public school districts often use the survey data to guide ongoing improvement efforts, as ISBE research shows schools ranking strong on at least three of the five indicators are 10 times more likely to improve student learning outcomes.

All pre-K through 12th grade teachers may take the 5Essentials Survey, which also is open to students in grades four through 12. The survey typically takes about 30 minutes to complete.

To find recent survey results for your school, visit 5-essentials.org and choose from the "select a public survey" tab. Once redirected to the next webpage, type the school's name (or an address/zip code) in the search bar to access results.

For questions about the survey, call the ISBE department of wellness at (217) 782-5270 or email 5Essentials@isbe.net​.​​​​​​​​​

In Iowa, public schools are gearing up for the annual "Conditions for Learning" Survey. This online survey is required by the state, administered to students in third through 12th grade during the week of April 3.

Part of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, the survey aims to inform Iowa's public schools on how students feel about the culture and climate of their school, teachers and school safety.

Students aren't required to complete the survey, but participation is highly encouraged. All responses are confidential, and the survey takes roughly 20 minutes to complete.

Each fall, the Iowa Department of Education (IDOE) provides aggregated data from survey results, identifying culture and climate needs for schools. Iowa public school leaders can use data as an "action plan" for learning environment improvements and help determine needed resources.

If a parent or guardian does not want their child to take th3 survey, they must complete a written refusal form and return it to their building principal.

The survey scores are also included on the Iowa School Performance Profiles, a website developed to meet both federal and state requirements for publishing online school report cards. To view your school's performance, visit the website at www.iaschoolperformance.gov/ECP/Home/Index. From there, select a year and search your school's name and/or district.

For questions or concerns relating to the survey, contact your school principal or the IDOE at cfl@iowa.gov.