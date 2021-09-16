'A safe learning environment': Inside the Davenport school district's debate to mask up

Potts attempted another amendment. In that case it would have limited the mandate to the elementary schools, while leaving them optional in the other buildings. That amendment failed. The vote was 2-5 with Potts and Paustian voting for the measure.

"Elementary students have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated so they are at a higher risk," Potts said before the vote on his amendment. "Our secondary students have had the opportunity to be vaccinated for a long period of time."

Whether the older students have been vaccinated is their choice or their families' choice, he said.

"The evidence that is out there right now, shows that vaccinated people can both carry the delta variant and transmit it to others, even if they themselves have no symptoms," board member Allison Beck said before the vote on Potts' amendment.

Beck said she did not think the issue was about personal freedom or choice because in her understanding personal freedom only reaches the extent that they do not interfere with the personal freedom or health of another.

Children who are too young to be vaccinated are often in families with older siblings, Beck said.