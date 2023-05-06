Big changes have been brought upon Davenport schools this academic year, and the district's right-sizing journey and ongoing long-range facilities plan are far from finished.

As reported previously, chief among recent district changes include the closure of three elementary schools and constituent boundary changes.

This comes alongside Davenport School Board members' vote to move sixth-grade classes into the district's intermediate buildings in the fall of 2024 — aligning with a K-5, 6-8 grade configuration, which is a key piece of the district's long-range facilities plan.

As Davenport schools celebrate their 165th anniversary, here's a snapshot of other new district endeavors, based on recent school board discussion and action:

New bus contract

In late March, the board unanimously approved a new student transportation contract with Alltown Bus Services Inc., discontinuing longtime former bus vendor Durham School Services.

The contract — at a base amount of more than $7 million annually — is for the 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 school years, with the option to extend.

"We have proudly served the Davenport Community School District since 2010," Durham spokesman Edward Flavin said. "Our contract ends in June, and we will work on a smooth transition to their next transportation provider."

According a memo by Joshua Urmanski, the district's director of operations, a request for proposals was issued on Jan. 12, 2023, for school transportation services. Four firms responded: Durham, Alltown, First Student and North American Central.

The district conducted an analysis of each option, met with contractors, called references and considered financials; Alltown came out on top.

Maxwell Polan, vice president of operation for Alltown, supplied the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus with the following statement:

“The team at Alltown is thrilled to be working with the Davenport Community School District and is eager to meet the community, onboard drivers, and prepare for a smooth transition and safe school year. Alltown seeks to rehire all eligible employees, offers training opportunities for new drivers, and we encourage anyone interested to apply to open positions.

“As a family-owned company, we value our commitment to our community partners and look forward to providing a refreshed transportation team that will leverage the resources of Alltown’s six locations to invest in the Davenport community. We are excited to offer a new fleet of buses to safely and reliably get students to and from school and will be working closely with the district on anticipated route changes to most effectively meet the needs of the community.”

Transition events

The district held the first "New School Transition Event" on Thursday, April 21, at the JB Young Opportunity Center, allowing students and families impacted by elementary closures or boundary changes to ask questions and connect with the "new faces" of their schools for the 2023-2024 academic year.

This summer, each Davenport elementary school will host building tours for new students and families.

Jon Flynn, a district instructional leadership director, said these are planned for 10 a.m.-noon Monday, June 5, and 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

These details were shared at a committee of the whole meeting on Monday. Flynn also said the district was planning a "Transition Academy" in August to help ensure students were settled and supported after the 2023-2024 school year began.

Additionally, Buchanan Elementary will host a "Closing Ceremony" from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, which is open to all former staff and students. The event aims to celebrate the school's legacy before closing, featuring yearbooks from the past 40 years and a PowerPoint of the school throughout its history.

Officials from Washington and Monroe said they planned to host similar events.

Facility projects down the road

Also on Monday, the Davenport school board and Superintendent TJ Schneckloth heard presentations on Phase 1 project recommendations for the district's ongoing long-range facilities plan.

Here's an overview of proposed projects:

Expansions and renovations to Sudlow and Smart middle schools.

Expansion and remodeling to science classrooms, the library and other upgrades to North High School.

Multi-use/functional turf fields at each high school.

Updates and improvement to elementary buildings district-wide. These initial steps will focus on new furniture, technology upgrades and updates to interior finishes, incorporating environmental branding.

Total Phase 1 costs could range from $146 to $154 million, with available district funds landing at $170 million.

Construction for some Phase 1 projects is projected to begin around spring of 2024 but is subject to change.

Possible Phase 2 projects were also highlighted in the preliminary presentations. For full presentation details, check out Monday's meeting agenda online at https://go.boarddocs.com/ia/dcs/Board.nsf/Public.

Photos: Sudlow students create collaborative mural entitled, Courage & Identity