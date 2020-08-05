A voice for Davenport education: remembering Paul Johnson

“He had a beautiful voice that was made to be heard on a PA system,” Lietz said.

He was also the announcer for the Davenport West High School Falcons when they played, Johnson Miner said.

When Davenport teacher John Kealey and a friend developed a softball event for children with exceptional needs, Johnson helped emcee it for two years.

“He cared,” Kealey said. “He truly cared.”

Flynn remembered a student who'd been sent to Johnson because of a disciplinary issue, and Johnson became the subject of his verbal outburst as the boy vented his frustration.

Johnson weathered it and talked the boy down, Flynn said. Then Dr. J talked to him about the issue and what would come next.

The boy’s behavior changed that day and in the weeks after because he believed in Johnson’s concern for him, Flynn said.

“He was just very genuine,” Flynn said.

Lietz remembered facing and solving problems with Johnson when both were district administrators. Johnson always had a positive attitude when seeking a solution.