A voice for Davenport education: remembering Paul Johnson

When it was time to find Paul Johnson, all his loved ones had to do was listen— his laughter would lead the way.
“It was loud,” Jyll Johnson Miner, his daughter, said. “It was joyous.”
Johnson began as a social studies teacher in Davenport in 1962, according to his obituary. During his career he was also an administrator, and his accolades include being the first principal for Davenport North High School. He was also active in the community, donating his time to a variety of groups and endeavors. He retired from education in 2005.
He died on Aug. 1 in Des Moines from complications caused by a stroke three years before, according to the obituary.
Jon Flynn, principal of Davenport Central High School, also remembered Johnson’s — Dr. J’s — laughter, both when Flynn was a student, then later as a district employee. It was gregarious. It was loud. It was contagious.
“He was a very enthusiastic person who related to his students in a very enthusiastic, positive manner,” Darrell Lietz, who worked with Johnson in the district, said.
That enthusiasm spilled into the pep rallies Johnson led, Lietz said. When his son was a student at Johnson’s school, he told Lietz he had to come see one of the rallies.
“He had a beautiful voice that was made to be heard on a PA system,” Lietz said.
He was also the announcer for the Davenport West High School Falcons when they played, Johnson Miner said.
When Davenport teacher John Kealey and a friend developed a softball event for children with exceptional needs, Johnson helped emcee it for two years.
“He cared,” Kealey said. “He truly cared.”
Flynn remembered a student who'd been sent to Johnson because of a disciplinary issue, and Johnson became the subject of his verbal outburst as the boy vented his frustration.
Johnson weathered it and talked the boy down, Flynn said. Then Dr. J talked to him about the issue and what would come next.
The boy’s behavior changed that day and in the weeks after because he believed in Johnson’s concern for him, Flynn said.
“He was just very genuine,” Flynn said.
Lietz remembered facing and solving problems with Johnson when both were district administrators. Johnson always had a positive attitude when seeking a solution.
Johnson thought education was the best way for people to reach their goals, but he was not fixed on one path for students — not just four-year colleges, his daughter said. The trades might be that way for some, two-year schools for others and the military for others.
“He was trying to help students find their way in life,” Johnson Miner said.
When he was developing North, he had index cards on his desk reminding him of games and other school events and programs, Johnson Miner said. They helped him attend them all.
He worked on everything the budding high school needed, from raising funds through bingo games to hiring teachers, she and Kaye, his wife, said.
He wanted North to be seen as equal to the other Davenport high schools, Johnson Miner said.
“He just wanted those kids to have some pride,” she said.
Johnson Miner followed in her parents' footsteps — Kaye Johnson was also an educator. She is an administrator for the Johnston Community School District.
Both parents influenced that choice, but from her father she learned about building relationships in the schools and the community, Johnson Miner said.
The families, the students, need to know educators care about them as people, Johnson Miner said. It makes the academics and the other expectations that much easier.
Her father also encouraged her to get her doctorate, asking why wouldn’t she? Johnson Miner said.
“He was a wonderful father,” she said.
