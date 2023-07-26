An AARP Smart Driver course will take place at Crosstown Square, 900 Crosstown Ave., Silvis, next Monday and Tuesday, July 31 and Aug. 1, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Attendees can learn research-based safety strategies to help keep everyone safe while on the road. After taking the course, participants may be eligible for a multi-year discount on car insurance. Those interested should consult with an auto insurance agent for details.

The course fees are $25 with a $5 discount for AARP members. Fees are payable by check or cash. Space is limited. For more information or to register, call 309-865-7120 or visit https://www.aarp.org/auto/driver-safety/locations/locator-detail.C21522.html.

