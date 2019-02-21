Iowa State Board of Education is proposing new rules on seclusion rooms in public schools
Iowa is one of only a handful of states that allow seclusion rooms “when no person’s physical safety is threatened.” Nearly 30 states have explicitly banned the use of seclusion or restraints to “discipline or punish a child.”
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Iowa is trying to change that by proposing revisions to Chapter 103 of Iowa Code, the chapter which pertains to seclusion rooms. The rules will be discussed in a public hearing March 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines.
“A seclusion room is a small room that children are shut into,” said Veronica Fowler, communications director for the ACLU of Iowa. “The most egregious ones are nothing more than closets. Sometimes they’re padded closets.”
ACLU of Iowa policy director Daniel Zeno said in an email that there are four main rule changes in the request being submitted to Iowa schools. The use of seclusion and physical restraints:
“Are used only for emergency situations”
“Are no more restrictive than necessary”
“Are used only as a last resort”
“Are never used for discipline or punishment of children”
Additionally, the proposed revisions to Chapter 103 seeks “to provide uniform definitions and policies for public school districts, accredited nonpublic schools and area agencies regarding the application of physical contact or force to enrolled students.”
Two of the proposed definitions are for “seclusion” and “seclusion room”:
“‘Seclusion’ means the involuntary confinement of a child in a room or area from which the child is prevented or prohibited from leaving.”
“‘Seclusion room’ means a room, area, or enclosure, whether within or outside the classroom, used for seclusion.”
In the Iowa Department of Education’s report last spring, one of the noncompliance citations Davenport faced pertained to the use of seclusions and restraints.
“The district uses different names for places where students with and without IEPs displaying problem behaviors are sent outside the regular classroom, including: Reflection Rooms, Diversion Rooms, Crisis Rooms, Intervention Rooms, Crisis Intervention Rooms, Seclusion Rooms, Skills Room, House Office, Referral Room, ‘room for isolation to calm down,’” the report states. “It is unclear which of these settings are in-school suspension and which are forms of seclusion.”
In an email, Davenport spokeswoman Dawn Saul said the district’s policy was based on the state’s policy, “so we would follow any new rules from the State.”
While Fowler said that in-school suspension looks different in different districts, it should not included being shut into a little room. She added that there are Iowa districts that comply with the state’s current standards that are still troubling, especially as students of color and students with disabilities -- and students who are both -- are statistically the most likely to be sent to seclusion rooms.
In the Pleasant Valley School District, similar spaces are relegated to elementary schools.
“That’s a term we don’t use, ‘seculusion,’ because we don’t seclude students,” superintendent Jim Spelhaug said. “In our elementary schools that have special programming, we have two rooms, a sensory room and a recovery room.”
Fowler said the variety of terms to describe seclusion rooms is exactly why a definition is needed
“You could call these rooms a lot of different things,” she said via phone call. “ … These rooms can go by a lot of different rooms that don’t sound bad, like a time-out room. There needs to be certain minimum standards set, so we’re not putting kids in closets.”
Broadly, Spelhaug described sensory rooms at “rooms that have stuff,” like roller seats, trampolines and swings, and recovery rooms as “rooms without stuff.” Sensory rooms are used for students who might be overstimulated, and recovery rooms are intended to help de-escalate a situation where a student may be trying to hurt themselves or others.
“The last option in all that is, if they need to be in a recovery room, it’s, in this case, a low-stimulus environment, and an adult’s always there,” Spelhaug said, adding that parents are notified and the use is documented. He said if a student was taking longer than 20 to 30 minutes to “de-escalate,” the parent would be notified to try to remove the student from a school environment.
While Pleasant Valley’s recovery room policy follows the guidelines for the ACLU’s proposed definition of a seclusion room, Spelhaug insists the term is “wildly misrepresentative,” at least for his district.
“Students come to our schools with a variety of needs, and there are probably instances where people have made bad choices, in terms of how, if you’re locked in a closet, that’s unacceptable, that shouldn’t happen. That is not at all descriptive of how our sensory and recovery spaces are used,” he said. “I think they represent important tools for helping students achieve the goal of having command of their behavior and their emotions. … There’s someone there with them, helping them work through whatever the trigger was to get them going.”
In the proposed changes, the ACLU of Iowa is adding a clause that specifies mental and psychological injury need to be accounted for as well.
“[These policy changes are] for school districts that have egregious practices that comply with the current policy,” she said. “The bottom line is we’re trying to make sure that kids get appropriate treatment … that doesn’t brutalize them or traumatize them.”