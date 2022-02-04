ACLU warns schools: Comply with court mask ruling

DES MOINES — Eight Iowa school districts are violating a judicial order by not reinstating face mask requirements, the American Civil Liberties Union’s state chapter claimed in a letter sent to those districts Friday.

The school districts — Ankeny, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Decorah, Denver, Johnston, Linn-Mar, and Waterloo — should have face mask requirements to protect students with disabilities who filed a lawsuit against a state law banning face mask requirements in Iowa schools, the ACLU says.

On Jan. 25, a federal appeals court judge ruled the plaintiffs — families with students with disabilities from 10 Iowa school districts — should receive relief from the new state law because those students’ health would be placed in danger in a school building without a face mask requirement.

Since then, only Des Moines and Iowa City have implemented face mask requirements, the ACLU said. The eight districts that received letters Friday have not, the ACLU said.

“Based on the legal force of the Eighth Circuit’s opinion, we are asking these eight schools to restore their mask mandates immediately because they are still necessary for our clients’ children to go to school safely during this time,” ACLU of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen said in a statement.

“Failing to require masking when it is necessary as a reasonable accommodation forces our clients to choose between their children’s health and their education.”

The ACLU’s letters ask the districts to respond within a week and state that, if no response is received, the plaintiffs will consider further legal action.

The letters sent Friday address only districts to which a plaintiff in the lawsuit attend. The ACLU said its interpretation of the Jan. 25 ruling is that any district must make similar accommodations for students with disabilities.

“We are also committed to ensuring the rights of children with disabilities in other schools in Iowa who are failing to provide masking mandates when required as a reasonable accommodation, and may decide to take further action against unnamed school districts,” Bettis Austen said in a news release.

The Linn-Mar Community School District, which is named as a defendant in the suit, stopped requiring students, staff and visitors to schools to wear a mask Jan. 3. In September, the school board had voted to require masks for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade — a requirement that remained in effect until a COVID-19 vaccine was widely available for children.

Kevin Fry, Linn-Mar communication director, said the district has no comment on the letter from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa at this time.

The district did not wish to comment on questions from The Gazette asking if district officials have plans to reinstate a mask mandate or if it will be a discussion item for the school board at its next meeting, set for Feb. 14.

A mask requirement remains for students, staff and visitors in the Iowa City Community School District, one of the districts subjected to the original injunction. Because the district is continuing to require masks, it did not receive a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa.

Gazette reporter Grace King contributed to this report.

