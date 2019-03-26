The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (AEA) board voted at a special meeting Tuesday night to “acknowledge receipt” of a report from the Department of Education.
The report details the state’s concerns with the Bettendorf-based AEA and recommends the Iowa Board of Education grant the agency “conditional accreditation." The primary focus of the AEA is ensuring all Iowa children have equal education opportunities.
But the decision on accreditation is ultimately left to the State Board, which will discuss and vote on the matter at a meeting in Des Moines Thursday.
Background: The AEA has posted deficit budget numbers for several years, and state education officials became concerned last year that the financial situation was affecting services. Last spring, the state decided a site visit was necessary.
The locally-based AEA is one of nine across Iowa that provides special education services.
In November, a 10-person team made a site visit; the resulting report cited concerns with leadership, finances and board functions. Chief Administrator Bill Decker previously expressed frustrations with how the report was compiled, saying it used old financial information, among other concerns.
Conversation: One concern Decker shared during the meeting was that for an opinion to be included in the report, it had to be repeated by only three of the 150 people interviewed. While discussing issues with the report, he — and all of the present board members — emphasized that the AEA’s energy should not focus on trying to prove the state wrong.
Board members Dick Wold and Mike Wolf were not in attendance.
“At the end of the day, this has been going on for a couple of years, and it’s very distracting. It’s got to be distracting to the staff,” vice president Joe Adam said. “My view is we ought to accept the report and work with the Department of Education.”
Several board members agreed that having more face-to-face meetings and discussions would be beneficial. Due to the geographical size of the AEA — it serves all of Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties, as well as parts of Cedar, Jackson and Louisa — many board members regularly call in.
“I think [more face-to-face conversations] would be healthy, so all of us would have a better understanding of the budgetary issues that have been brought up,” board member Ken Krumwiede said via phone.
Even while supporting acceptance of the report, board member Ralph Johanson said his “philosophical bent” was not to just “give in to big government.”
“I wish it weren’t just ‘roll over,’ but I accept the wisdom that the board has expressed in pure compliance with what’s recommended in the report,” he said. “ … I believe that somehow there has to be a discussion with the department, with the state board, with somebody, but it cannot be that the state board is just going to go after AEAs and districts.”
Adam noted that the board did have some improvements to make, including improving the financial literacy of members and addressing the “pretty atrocious” board member attendance.
Since January 2016, three board members have attended fewer than 70 percent of meetings: Johanson, Krumwiede and Wold. The Jan. 11, 2017 meeting was the only meeting during that time where all board members were present, either in person or through phone.
“I’m not trying to suggest we don’t accept the report, but the Department is supposed to be there to help us,” Johanson said. “ … I don’t accept that they’re right just because of their position.”
Next Steps: Decker will travel to Des Moines on Thursday to hear the Board’s decision. While the AEA is not specifically required to be there, he said he thought it would be in the board's best interest to be there.
Part of the recommendation from the Department is for the AEA to work with three mentors.
“If there’s someone I can learn from, bring them on,” Decker said. “ … If they can send us a resource who can help us do a better job, I don’t have a problem with that.”