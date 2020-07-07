African American Parent Advisory Council meets at Rock Island

Stoner-Harris said the council was like the many other advisory councils of the Rock Island-Milan district, including the building leadership team or parent teacher associations.

“It’s something that exists in other formats, but the purpose here, though, is to specifically focus on African American parents and students,” she said.

Stoner-Harris said creating this space for families was crucial, noting there had long been a gap between the district and the Black community and that parents needed a new approach and a setting that allowed them to feel comfortable sharing their needs and concerns.

“Our African-American parents aren’t visible — they aren’t present at a lot of our committees we have as a district,” she said.

Stoner-Harris said people should be concerned when they are at a district meeting and there are no Black individuals present. She said Black students made up the second-largest student group for Rock Island-Milan and they are also the population that quite often falls into the lower tiers in terms of proficiency.

According to Illinois Report Card data, the district’s 2019 racial diversity was 42% white students and 31% Black. Hispanic students made up 12.5% of the district.