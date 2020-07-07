African American Parent Advisory Council meets at Rock Island

Twenty stakeholders gathered virtually Tuesday evening for the first meeting of the African American Parent Advisory Council.
Led by Rock Island-Milan School District parent and school board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris, Tuesday’s meeting was for information only. A second informational meeting is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday.
The African American Parent Advisory Council is aimed at targeting Black parents to provide a safe place to share concerns without filters, Stoner-Harris said. She’s been working to launch the council since last school year.
She said she wanted to build healthy relationships with Black families and create a nurturing space to increase parent engagement. She said she hoped the council would meet on at least a monthly basis to openly talk about increasing student opportunities and student achievement.
Stoner-Harris said her hope was to involve parents, students and other community individuals, all with a focus on serving Black students and families of the district.
Among those joining the virtual meeting Tuesday included Superintendent Reginald Lawrence, Ed Yancy of Rock Island Care, Citizens Active for Responsible Education, and former school board president Linda Dothard.
Stoner-Harris urged those in attendance to share information about the council to others to boost attendance and interest in the council that is not only for parents but for guardians and caregivers as well.
Stoner-Harris said the council was like the many other advisory councils of the Rock Island-Milan district, including the building leadership team or parent teacher associations.
“It’s something that exists in other formats, but the purpose here, though, is to specifically focus on African American parents and students,” she said.
Stoner-Harris said creating this space for families was crucial, noting there had long been a gap between the district and the Black community and that parents needed a new approach and a setting that allowed them to feel comfortable sharing their needs and concerns.
“Our African-American parents aren’t visible — they aren’t present at a lot of our committees we have as a district,” she said.
Stoner-Harris said people should be concerned when they are at a district meeting and there are no Black individuals present. She said Black students made up the second-largest student group for Rock Island-Milan and they are also the population that quite often falls into the lower tiers in terms of proficiency.
According to Illinois Report Card data, the district’s 2019 racial diversity was 42% white students and 31% Black. Hispanic students made up 12.5% of the district.
“With this council, people are saying, “Why is it just for African-American students or African-American parents? Why can’t we include everybody,” Stoner-Harris said. “What I would say is, I have been in meetings where I have been the only Black person there among a group of white people. Why don’t I hear anyone saying why is Dr. Tiffany Stoner-Harris the only Black person there?”
She said the voices of Black families were just as valuable as anyone else’s and she wanted to give families a sense of ownership and empowerment to talk about student achievement and other priorities for students. She said she wanted the council to discuss academic and personal needs.
Stoner-Harris also reviewed data with meeting attendees. She shared that about 445 of the district’s 1,964 Black students have IEPs, Individual Education Plans written for children who have disabilities.
“That’s an issue in itself to think about and talk about,” she said. “What’s happening that a quarter of the population has IEPs. And what are we doing differently to help decrease that number.”
She also shared English language arts and math data that showed Black students were not meeting expectations. Stoner-Harris said the data showed the district had work to do across the board to increase achievement for all students, but Black students consistently are struggling.
“We need to be having the conversation with parents — problem solving together to figure out how we can work with you,” she said. “What can we do different. Where are the barriers? Where are the systemic barriers.”
Stoner-Harris said she also wanted to have conversations with students and families about how they handle prejudice, stereotypes and microaggressions.
“How are we helping kids learn to deal with those things, to understand those things,” she said. “How are we helping them?”
The council’s next meeting is Saturday, July 11, on Google Meet. The video link is meet.google.com/kdf-mtrt-gkq, or families can join by phone, (US) +1 252-772-1088 PIN: 211 630 418#.
