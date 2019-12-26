After a traumatic brain injury, Sarah Barker went to college. It took 23 years, but now she's a graduate of St. Ambrose University

“I do little bits at a time. It’s when the mood hits me. I think most writers are that way,” Barker said. Her mom added she even writes on her phone.

“When you have a brain injury, when you have a thought, you really have to write it down,” Janet Barker said.

Barker’s post-secondary education started at Scott Community College. She transferred her associate's degree to St. Ambrose University in 2009.

“My initial plan was to go with my two-year degree, but people want you to have that four-year degree. I thought, heck, I’m going to go get that too,” she said. “... I really thought I wanted to stop with my associate’s. But I just couldn’t do what I thought I was capable of with that.”

Professors, advisors and disability offices at Scott and St. Ambrose were wonderful and accommodating, mother and daughter said, but there were bumps along the road as they figured out what would work for Barker and what wouldn’t.

“At that time, there weren’t a lot of people with brain injuries going to college — especially not as serious as Sarah’s,” Janet Barker said.

A few semesters classes had to be dropped. A couple of times, Barker tried to take two classes at once, but it didn’t work.