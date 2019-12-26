After a traumatic brain injury, Sarah Barker went to college. It took 23 years, but now she's a graduate of St. Ambrose University

Sarah Barker is finally able to write the last chapter of her memoir.
In 1996, a month before her 18th birthday, Barker was in a car crash that left her with a traumatic brain injury. After being hospitalized for 311 days — and spending three months in a coma — and undergoing intensive rehab, she was ready to continue her education.
One class at a time.
More than 20 years later, on Dec. 14, Barker graduated from St. Ambrose University with a bachelor's degree in English.
And with that, she lived through what she had previously plotted as the last chapter of her educational memoir, 23 years in the making.
“It’s been kind of a whirlwind,” Barker said in her parents’ home Friday. She lives about a mile away.
While Barker said she’s always had a knack for writing, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill. helped develop her passion, back when Bustos was a health reporter for the Quad-City Times. Bustos interviewed Barker for a story about brain injuries.
“She said, next year, you’re going to write this with me,” her mom, Janet Barker, said.
Since then, Barker has written for the Times and for a brain injury newsletter, all the while picking away at her memoir, which starts the month before her brain injury in 1996.
“I do little bits at a time. It’s when the mood hits me. I think most writers are that way,” Barker said. Her mom added she even writes on her phone.
“When you have a brain injury, when you have a thought, you really have to write it down,” Janet Barker said.
Barker’s post-secondary education started at Scott Community College. She transferred her associate's degree to St. Ambrose University in 2009.
“My initial plan was to go with my two-year degree, but people want you to have that four-year degree. I thought, heck, I’m going to go get that too,” she said. “... I really thought I wanted to stop with my associate’s. But I just couldn’t do what I thought I was capable of with that.”
Professors, advisors and disability offices at Scott and St. Ambrose were wonderful and accommodating, mother and daughter said, but there were bumps along the road as they figured out what would work for Barker and what wouldn’t.
“At that time, there weren’t a lot of people with brain injuries going to college — especially not as serious as Sarah’s,” Janet Barker said.
A few semesters classes had to be dropped. A couple of times, Barker tried to take two classes at once, but it didn’t work.
“There was a point in my education where they didn’t have any classes left for me to take. But I was ambitious,” she said.
That was when she started doing independent studies one-on-one with professors.
“I didn’t do it alone,” Barker said more than once while talking about the people who helped and encouraged her.
The entire time Barker was at St. Ambrose, she worked with Ryan Saddler, previously the director of the accessibility resource center, and now associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. After a decade of working together toward Barker’s degree, she had one last request: for him to escort her across the stage at graduation.
“I emailed him and asked, ‘would you do me the honor?’ ” she said. And he did.
Barker earned her education, academically and financially. While her mom said the family stepped in to help with money when funding changed, Barker funded her tuition with scholarships and her social security check.
“It took me 21, 22 years, but it’s worth it. No one can ever take the education away from me. It’s all there,” Barker said, pointing to her forehead.