It's back to the drawing board for Bettendorf school leaders.

Unofficial results showed Tuesday's referendum on a $69.25 million bond failed to pass, so district officials plan to re-evaluate their proposed improvement projects and spending priorities.

The Scott County Auditor reported the unofficial results around 9:30 p.m., showing just over 41% voting in favor of the issuance of general obligation bonds and 59% voting no. The measure needed just over 60% approval to pass.

Bettendorf superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse said the district hasn't yet been able to firmly identify its "next steps" but will refer to its five-year deferred maintenance plan and prioritize "absolute-based projects," such as replacement of the roof at the middle school.

"Really, just those bare bones — how we keep the building safe, dry, secure and warm," she said. "We will work with our board over the next month or two as we build our budget for fiscal year 2024 to talk about what reserves we have in our PPEL and SAVE dollars, what (other) projects need to be prioritized and then we'll continue to work through those projects as we have been doing over the last couple of years, now that we know we will not have those resources from the general obligation bonds."

Reflecting on the proposed phased-modernization project at the middle school, which the bonds would have funded, Morse said the district currently lacks the financing to address any major structural changes or infrastructure updates.

The middle school project proposed to demolish and rebuild the building's central structure (circa 1960's) and create new classroom blocks by grade, which aimed to alleviate congested student traffic.

Proposed Bettendorf school GO bond projects Middle school upgrades: New classroom blocks by grade

Demolition and rebuild of the building's central structure (circa 1960s)

New activities entrance

Bleachers addition to the gym

A 400-meter track and center field

Accessibility updates

Other systems or classroom upgrades High school upgrades: Accessibility upgrades to the band and choir rooms

Instrumental music room addition

An auxiliary gym addition

Additions and renovations to the weight room and fitness center

Additions for health, child development, family and consumer sciences and advanced manufacturing CTE programs

Should there be a middle school enrollment uptick, Morse said, the district will adjust open enrollment accordingly to ensure the space can adequately house resident students and needed programming first.

Reports show a total of 2,779 votes were cast in Tuesday's election, representing a voter turnout of just over 15%. Morse wished to thank the Bettendorf district community for their continued engagement.

"While the outcome was not what we had hoped for, we are grateful that so many in our community took the time to go out and vote," she said, noting an increase of individuals voting "Yes" on Tuesday compared to the district's 2018 bond initiative. "We are grateful for the community that interacts and engages with us and pushes us to be better every day for our students."

Other election results

Calamus-Wheatland voters also rejected their proposed $7,885,000 bond referendum on Tuesday.

These proposed bonds would've been used for several district improvement projects, including:

A football and track complex

An Industrial Tech/Ag/Stem classroom and weight room addition

Upgrades to the high school gym stage (acoustics, sound system, lighting, etc.)

Safety, security and HVAC system upgrades to the junior high/high school building

Activities Center expansion and security updates

Cafeteria, kitchen and HVAC upgrades to the elementary school

Durant's $15.6 million bond referendum passed with a narrow margin, according to unofficial results, and will increase property taxes to $4.05 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, bumping the district's current $9.36 tax levy to $13.41. The bonds will fund several repairs and renovations to its nearly 100-year-old school building, including:

A new gymnasium, equipped with locker rooms and seating

Expanding the auditorium's stage, seating and storage

Renovating science and art classrooms

Relocating the elementary office to the school's elementary wing

Accessibility, HVAC and electrical updates

Adding a sprinkler system

Window replacements

Other updates (flooring, paint, etc.)

Finally, Davenport school district voters approved adopting a Revenue Purpose Statement, specifying the district's use of certain state funds would go toward school infrastructure, information technology upgrades, safety and security.

The Scott County Auditor's Office expects to report official votes from the special election within the next few days.

Photos: Bettendorf students walkout to protest 'harmful' LGBTQ+ legislation